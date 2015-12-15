$159 Billion Worldwide Gaming Software Industry to 2026 – Featuring Ubisoft Entertainment, Google & Microsoft Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Gaming Software Market, by Device Type (Smartphones, Tablets, PC, Gaming Consoles and Handheld Games), By Game Type (Action, Adventure, Stimulation, and Others), By Distribution Channel, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Gaming Software Market is expected to reach USD159.59 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.81% in the next five years, owing to the rapid technological advancements and increasing customer engagement.

The increasing software gaming penetration in the entertainment and educational sectors around the world, increase in the number of smartphones, and evolving business models are creating numerous growth opportunities for the Global Gaming Software Market. The end-users are progressively receiving diverse types of software games, such as adventure, action, role-playing, simulation, puzzles, sports, and others.

Gaming Software can be segmented based on the gaming device type, gaming type end-use, distribution channel, and region. The market can be segmented into action, adventure, simulation, role-playing, sports, puzzles based on type. Action is expected to lead the market owing to its increasing demand from the customers. Action games are highly used as they are believed to benefit the brain by growing its cognitive abilities, including perception, attention, and reaction time.

Companies Mentioned

Disney Interactive Studios, Inc.

Tencent Holding Ltd.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

Google LLC

Microsoft Corp.

NCSoft Corporation

Nexon Co. Ltd.

Nintendo Co, Ltd.

Electronic Arts, Inc.

Valve Corporation

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Gaming Software Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Gaming Software Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To define, classify and forecast the Global Gaming Software Market based on device type, type, end-use, region, distribution channel, and company.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, and based on end-use sector by segmenting the Global Gaming Software Market into six sectors, namely, Action, Adventure, Stimulation, Role Playing, Sports, Puzzles.

To analyze and forecast the market size, in terms of regions.

To identify the drivers and challenges for the Global Gaming Software Market.

To strategically profile leading players in the market which are driving the innovation and technological advancements in the Global Gaming Software Market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Gaming Software Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer

6. Global Gaming Software Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Device Type (Smartphones, PC, Gaming Consoles, Handheld Games and Tablets)

6.2.2. By Game Type (Action, Adventure, Stimulation, Role Playing, Sports, Puzzles and Others)

6.2.3. By End-Use (Entertainment, Education, Others)

6.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline)

6.2.5. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America)

6.2.6. By Company (2020)

6.3. Product Map

7. North America Gaming Software Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Product Map

7.4. North America Gaming Software Market Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Gaming Software Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Product Map

8.4. Asia-Pacific Gaming Software Market Country Analysis

9. Europe Gaming Software Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Product Map

9.4. Europe Gaming Software Market Country Analysis

10. Middle East & Africa Gaming Software Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Product Map

10.4. Middle East & Africa Gaming Software Market Country Analysis

11. South America Gaming Software Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Product Map

11.4. South America Gaming Software Market Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profiles

15. Strategic Recommendations

16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

