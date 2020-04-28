Actian Named to CRN’s 2020 Big Data 100 List

Actian recognized for its innovative hybrid cloud data warehouse solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Actian, the leader in hybrid data management, cloud data warehouses and data integration, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, will feature Actian on its 2020 Big Data 100 list. This annual list recognizes elite technology suppliers that are bringing to market cutting-edge services, solutions and technologies focused on helping organizations effectively manage and analyze the massive amounts of business data generated each day.

To compile the list, a panel of CRN editors identified IT vendors that are committed to offering innovative services and solutions for Big Data management and integration, business analytics, and data science. The Big Data 100 list has become a trusted resource for solution providers seeking vendors that can help them do more with their data through insights, analytics and intelligence.

Managing and utilizing the massive influx of data, especially in these uncertain times, can be complex but businesses that can successfully leverage business insights from their data will have a significant competitive advantage. Solution providers are on an ever-intensifying mission to collect, store, organize and analyze their data in an effort to extract valuable information necessary to transform and scale. The industry’s top Big Data IT vendors that can help businesses manage and utilize this data with innovative tools, technologies and services are a crucial differentiator for solution providers looking to get ahead — and stay ahead — in today’s dynamic digital world.

Actian empowers the data-driven enterprise through a unified hybrid data management platform that addresses the needs of the most demanding use cases and mission-critical applications, from the edge, to on-premises, to the cloud. Actian’s groundbreaking solutions, including the newly released Avalanche Real-Time Connected Data Warehouse hybrid cloud solution, is designed to help businesses extract the data they need at the moment they need it.

“CRN’s 2020 Big Data 100 list acknowledges technology suppliers that offer industry expertise to solution providers and their customers to fully capture, examine, and protect their data, using intelligence and analytics to gain valuable business insights,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “These vendors’ innovative products and services raise the bar for data management to help elevate the way we utilize information for organizational gains.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized in CRN’s Big Data 100 list,” said Jeff Veis, Chief Marketing Officer at Actian. “Our portfolio of data management and analytics cloud and on-premise solutions is designed to help enterprises grow their business and stay one step ahead of the competition, and we are committed to continuing to innovate in order to help organizations deliver insights in a business minute.”

