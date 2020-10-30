Aglet Launches First Digital Scavenger Hunt With Stadium Goods

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#agletapp–Sneakerheads rejoice! Aglet and Stadium Goods plan to turn New York City into a playground for a Halloween digital scavenger hunt. On the 31st of October and 1st of November users will get a chance to win Stadium Goods store credit and other prizes. No purchase necessary. Simply download the Aglet app.





For two days starting at 9 a.m. on the 31st of October players in New York will be given clues to historical landmarks throughout New York City to find hidden and visible treasure stashes from the in-game map. Clues will be available on Aglet (@agletapp) and Stadium Goods (@stadiumgoods) Instagram and Twitter handles beforehand, so keep your eyes peeled.

“We couldn’t be more excited in partnering with Stadium Goods. Since they opened, Stadium Goods has represented sneaker culture not only in NYC but globally with their brand. People come from all over the world to visit their store. Given that NYC is one of the sneaker capitals of the world, we wanted to put a game layer on top of it and make sneakerheads explore the city, cop sneakers and win a chance to cop IRL as well. ” – Ryan Mullins, CEO of Aglet

About Aglet

Through encouraging physical movement in the form of steps, Aglet incentivizes users to earn in-game currency to purchase virtual sneakers to get the best shelf of shoes. Each sneaker has a different earn rate for Aglet and also has a durability, meaning once they wear out you have to purchase more. But while the purpose of the game at this time is to acquire a digital sneaker collection, there’s a much larger vision.

Aglet is evolving their platform to be the first location-based commerce platform situated within the forum of a game. Players not only collect virtual sneakers but, through their efforts and physical activity, can win real, physical sneakers.

The current view is there are two different worlds: online and offline or digital and physical. No one has connected them in a really compelling way for consumers. Everything Aglet does is about exploring and creating experiences at the intersection of that convergence. Aglet believes people don’t live online or offline anymore, they live onlife.

Aglet is currently available for iOS and will be available on the Google Play Store soon.

