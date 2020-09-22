Andrea Wong Joins Roblox’s Board of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roblox, a global online platform bringing millions of people together through play, today announced the addition of Andrea Wong to the company’s board of directors. Wong brings more than 25 years of leadership experience at top media and entertainment brands including Sony Pictures, ABC, and Lifetime Networks.

In her most recent role as President of International at Sony, Wong oversaw Sony Pictures Television’s 18 overseas production companies, creating nearly 1,300 hours of entertainment around the world each year. Previously, Wong served as President and CEO of Lifetime Networks where she drove revenue and profit to record levels. Throughout her career, Wong has acquired or overseen the development of award-winning shows including The Crown and commercial hits like The Bachelor, the U.S. version of Dancing With the Stars, and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

“ Andrea is skilled at spotting early trends, building brands, and scaling businesses, and she shares our vision of this new category of human co-experience and Metaverse that brings people together in the virtual world through shared experiences,” said David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox. “ The Metaverse is already beginning to experience use beyond play, and in the future will include social consumption of content and entertainment. People will meet not just to play a game, but also watch a movie or see a concert with friends—and Andrea’s expertise and support as we expand in this way will be instrumental.”

“ Roblox has tapped into a real need for people to connect and share experiences in the virtual world, as demonstrated by the company’s impressive scale and supported by the competitive moats they’ve built into their platform and business,” said Wong. “ Roblox is already becoming the go-to place for brands, musicians, and artists to create content and connect to fan bases in an immersive way that’s not possible anywhere else. The potential is endless and I look forward to working with the talented team making this possible.”

Wong joins board chairman David Baszucki and existing board members Greg Baszucki, Chris Carvalho, and Anthony Lee.

Roblox’s mission is to bring the world together through play. Every month, more than 150 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over two million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

