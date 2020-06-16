Avanci Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum announced its selection of 100 of the most promising Technology Pioneers of 2020, who are shaping industries from agriculture to healthcare while also working on sustainability issues and much more.

Avanci was selected for its work in accelerating innovation for the Internet of Things, by enabling sharing of key technologies for connected devices.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avanci, a leader in enabling the sharing of technologies used by connected devices, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”. The Avanci one-stop marketplace licenses intellectual property from many different patent holders in a single transaction, enabling product creators to bring connected devices to market faster.





The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Technology Pioneers community is an integral part of the larger Global Innovators community of start-ups at the World Economic Forum.

Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, Kasim Alfalahi, founder and CEO of Avanci will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Avanci will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with policymakers and private sector leaders to help define the global agenda on key issues.

Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum, says: “We’re excited to welcome Avanci to our 20th cohort of Technology Pioneers. Avanci and its fellow pioneers are developing cutting edge technologies all over the world. Beyond their innovations, these firms are contributing greatly to improving the state of the world.”

Kasim Alfalahi, founder and CEO of Avanci, says: “We’re proud to be recognized as a technology pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Our vision is that sharing technology on a global scale for the Internet of Things should be simpler. We enable companies using the technologies to become licensed easily and at a fair price, accelerating IoT innovation for all. We look forward to contributing to the Forum dialogues on IoT.”

This year’s cohort selection marks the 20th anniversary of the Tech Pioneers community. Throughout its 20-year run, many Technology Pioneers have continuously contributed to advancement in their industries while some have even gone on to become household names. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community’s selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company’s relevance with the World Economic Forum’s Platforms.

About Avanci:

Avanci believes that sharing technology in the Internet of Things era can be simpler. As our connected world evolves, we want to help it happen faster and more efficiently. Our one-stop solution is designed to enable the success of the ecosystem, bringing convenience and predictability to the technology licensing process. In our marketplace, those with essential patents can share their innovations, and companies creating connected products for the IoT can access the patented wireless technology they need to be successful – in one place, with one agreement and for one fair, flat rate. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas and with offices in China, Ireland and Japan, Avanci has been driving innovation forward by making connections through the Avanci marketplace since 2016.

About World Economic Forum:

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Global Innovators:



The Global Innovators Community is a group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency.

Companies who are invited to become Global Innovators will engage with one or more of the Forum’s Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues.

