Award-Winning BetRivers.com to Commence Online Casino & Sportsbook Betting in Michigan

CHICAGO & MANISTEE, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) (“RSI”), one of the most trusted and fastest-growing online casino and sports betting gaming companies in the United States, today announced that on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 12 noon Eastern, it will begin accepting wagers in Michigan at BetRivers.com, its industry leading online casino and sportsbook.

Gaming enthusiasts in Michigan will be able to play an exciting array of online casino games and wager on their favorite teams and sporting events right from their mobile devices and computers on RSI’s innovative, easy-to-use platform at BetRivers.com. Eligible players over the age of 21 can create an account today at BetRivers.com to be ready to enjoy, as early as this Friday, online slot machines and table games, including blackjack, baccarat and roulette – with live dealer offerings coming soon – and access millions of sports betting options on thousands of games a year.

“We are excited to continue the successful expansion of our online casino and sportsbook and bring greater ease and convenience to Michiganders with the debut of BetRivers.com,” said Richard Schwartz, president of RSI. “Since launching our award winning online gaming platform in 2016, RSI has become a leading U.S. online casino and sports betting operator due to our unwavering commitment to earning and retaining player trust, and constantly innovating and creating player-friendly features that are unique to the industry.”

RSI received the prestigious Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year awards in 2020 from the eGaming Review, and was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year.

“We are confident our customers in Michigan will appreciate RSI’s acute focus on offering an honest and transparent gaming service, unique to the industry player bonusing and loyalty programs, and BetRiver.com’s comprehensive selection of casino games and sports betting options,” Schwartz added.

Michigan residents can continue to place sports bets in-person at Little River Casino Resort (“LRCR”) in Manistee, Michigan, where RSI provides its land-based retail sportsbook wagering services. RSI has a proven track-record of delivering tailored retail wagering services to in-casino sportsbooks and is the market leader in the three most populous states that have legalized sports betting: Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York.

“RSI has an outstanding reputation as a top-rated online casino and sportsbook operator nationwide and has been invaluable in helping us successfully launch in-person sports wagering at our Little River Casino Resort,” said Andrew Gentile, General Manager of LRCR. “We are delighted to expand our partnership and bring online gaming to Michigan through the launch of betting on BetRivers.com on Friday.”

RSI currently operates online sportsbooks in other Midwestern states such as Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, as well as other states outside the region such as Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Colorado. RSI is a leader in online gaming, with U.S. market share in online casino that is currently among the highest in the industry.

About RSI:

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. RSI launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, RSI was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

About Little River Casino Resort:

The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians opened Little River Casino in 1999 as a standalone casino until the completion of their resort in 2001. When Little River Casino opened they had 600 slot machines and one dining option. Today, Little River Casino Resort features 292 luxurious hotel rooms, a 95 space RV park, two indoor pools, one outdoor pool, an indoor winter garden, a courtyard with three fire pits, a gift shop boutique, a spa & salon, three restaurants, three bars, a 1,600 seat event center, 4 conference rooms, an off-site gas station/c-store, an off-site golf course, roughly 1,100 slot machines, 26 table games featuring various card games, craps and interactive stadium roulette. Little River Casino Resort is conveniently located at the corner of M-22 and US-31 in Manistee, MI.

