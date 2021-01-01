Cadence Unveils Next-Generation Sigrity X for Up to 10X Faster System Analysis

Sigrity X leverages breakthrough distributed computing architecture for hyperscale, 5G communications, automotive and aerospace applications

Highlights:

Sigrity X delivers up to 10X performance improvement with uncompromised accuracy

Breakthrough massively distributed simulation enables large-scale complex analysis in the cloud

Tightly integrated, leading SI/PI technology available across Cadence design platforms

New user experience enables immediate transition across different analysis workflows, minimizing setup time for detailed system analysis

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the next-generation Cadence® Sigrity™ X signal and power integrity (SI/PI) solutions. Sigrity X features powerful new simulation engines for system-level analysis and includes the innovative massively distributed architecture of the flagship Cadence Clarity™ 3D Solver. The new Sigrity X tool suite addresses the size and scalability challenges of system-level simulations faced by today’s leading-edge technologists in the 5G communications, automotive, hyperscale computing, and aerospace and defense industries. Delivering up to a 10X performance gain for simulation speed and design capacity, Sigrity X also provides a new user experience that streamlines setup time for detailed system-level SI/PI analysis by transitioning seamlessly across different analysis workflows.

Additionally, the next-generation release works in tandem with the Clarity 3D Solver and is deeply integrated into Cadence’s Allegro® PCB Designer and Allegro Package Designer Plus. This enables PCB and IC package designers to incorporate end-to-end, multi-fabric, multi-board systems (from transmitter to receiver or power source to power sink) for SI/ PI signoff success.

“Cadence is dedicated to solving the most challenging system-level analysis problems with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Sigrity X delivers an extensive and comprehensive SI/PI analysis, optimization and signoff solution,” said Ben Gu, vice president of multi-physics system analysis in the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “Sigrity X is the most significant Sigrity breakthrough in the past decade, representing more than a rearchitected engine and transformed user interface. It’s a paradigm shift in customer productivity and SI/PI design insight.”

Endorsements

“Our continued success in the 5G mobile, home entertainment, networking and other industries depends on design and analysis tools that keep up with thriving markets and demanding time-to-market schedules. We work closely with the Sigrity team from Cadence and are very pleased to see the results being delivered in the next-generation Sigrity release. Not only can many designs be analyzed 10X faster with the same accuracy level, but the capability has also been extended to larger and more complex designs that previously could not be analyzed. This productivity builder is allowing us to cut weeks off our design cycles and expedite our product delivery.”



Aaron Yang, Senior Director at MediaTek

“In a world with increasing speed and scale, there is a growing need to verify systems accurately and quickly in order to deliver Renesas products to the data center, industrial and automotive markets in a timely manner. Using the new Sigrity 2021 release, important processes for IC package signoff were improved dramatically; simulations that took more than a day to complete can now be completed in just a few short hours. We are excited about the adoption of this new technology, with a proven performance improvement of 10X, for our production designs.”



Tamio Nagano, Senior Principal Engineer, Design Automation Department, Shared R&D EDA Division, IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas

“We depend on fast and accurate modeling tools for the advanced IC packages we design for our foundry customers. Using the tightly integrated Allegro Package Designer Plus and Sigrity XtractIM tool combination from Cadence has been key to our many successes. The Sigrity 2021 release brings us the same level of accuracy from the Sigrity XtractIM field solver with performance that can allow us to deliver final design plans weeks earlier than before. Along with another 10X performance improvement from Cadence, we are looking forward to delivering a better product to our customers.”



Sangyun Kim, VP of Foundry Design Technology at Samsung Electronics

“Our high-speed interfaces such as 56G SerDes and LPDDR5 must meet strict signal integrity requirements. Our design teams require that our PCB design and analysis tools work seamlessly. The combination of Cadence Allegro PCB design tools and Sigrity analysis tools gives us this seamless integration. We are now seeing ‘the X-factor’ with Sigrity technology. Sigrity X-Technology delivers up to 10X performance improvements over previous releases, significantly reducing the time required to analyze the PCB. We can now increase quality by iterating two or three more times and still meet our schedules. This ensures we have a robust product for our customers.”



David Dai, VP of H3C Semiconductor Technologies Co., Ltd.

Sigrity X supports Cadence’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy, enabling system innovation. Customers can learn more at www.cadence.com/go/SigrityX as well as register for the on-demand next-generation Sigrity X webinar at www.cadence.com/go/events.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2021 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

