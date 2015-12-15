Communications Systems’ Subsidiary, Ecessa Corporation, Announces 2021 Product and Services Roadmap

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ecessa Corporation, a subsidiary of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) (“CSI” or the “Company”), an IoT intelligent edge products and services company, today announced plans for significant enhancements to its line of secure access service edge (SASE) products and services in 2021. Ecessa has also reinforced its guarantee to provide 100% successful guided deployments for all customers and expand its fully managed services through CSI subsidiary JDL Technologies.

Ecessa’s 2021 Product Roadmap Includes:

A Diamond level SLA, offering fully managed services for Ecessa clients

Enhanced Security with Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Anti-Virus, Enhanced VPN, Geo-fencing emerging threats

Cloud Orchestration with Zero Touch Deployments using Ecessa’s new phone home feature, making deploying new locations easier than ever

Cellular Connectivity as-a-service, integrated in Ecessa devices

Private LTE/5G as-a-service offering

“The technology collaborations we entered into in 2020 position us to offer richer features, more products and more advanced services, moving beyond SD-WAN into the SASE environment,” said Mike Siegler, General Manager of Ecessa. “In addition to guaranteeing success for our customers today, we are also constantly looking ahead and adding features and capabilities to meet their future needs. Security and connectivity features and services continue to be a focus for us in 2021 and beyond.”

About Ecessa Corporation

Ecessa Corporation, a Communications Systems Inc. company (NASDAQ: JCS), manufactures and distributes software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions for business. Since 2002, the company has deployed over 10,000 field installations of Ecessa Edge®, PowerLink®, and WANworX® controllers and enabled organizations of all sizes to securely and reliably run Internet and cloud-based applications, connect offices worldwide and distribute traffic among a fabric of multiple, diverse ISP links, ensuring business continuity by removing bottlenecks and eliminating network downtime. These capabilities optimize Never Down® performance of business-critical applications, aid in lowering IT costs, and make it easier to provision, maintain and support business networks and the applications that run over them. For more information about Ecessa and its SD-WAN products, visit www.ecessa.com.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc., an IoT intelligent edge products and services company, provides network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks. CSI operates under its Electronics & Software and Services & Support operating segments.

Electronics & Software segment provides smart, flexible solutions at network edge, by giving customers the ability to easily provision and proactively manage their networks with actionable insights about their edge devices and connected end points, thereby minimizing the administrative burden of the operator.

Services & Support segment provides fully managed services for all aspects of design, deployment, support and maintenance of customer networks.

With partners and customers in over 50 countries, CSI has built a reputation as a reliable global innovator focusing on quality and customer service. For more information visit: commsysinc.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Communications Systems’ current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements here due to changes in economic, business, competitive or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Communications Systems’ business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are presented in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and, from time to time, in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that the Company’s financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Communications Systems is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Contacts

Ecessa Corporation



Mike Siegler



General Manager



763-951-8950

Communications Systems, Inc.



Anita Kumar



Chief Executive Officer



952-996-1674

Mark D. Fandrich



Chief Financial Officer



952-582-6416



mark.fandrich@commsysinc.com

Roger H. D. Lacey



Executive Chair



952-996-1674

The Equity Group Inc.



Lena Cati



Vice President



212-836-9611



lcati@equityny.com

Devin Sullivan



Senior Vice President



212-836-9608



dsullivan@equityny.com