Company Profile for Huami

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Huami is a wearable technology company that believes everyone should be able to take advantage of technology to achieve amazing results in everything they do. Its global brand, Amazfit, prides itself on offering consumers wearable products with advanced intelligence, quality craftsmanship, and, most importantly, great value.

Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2017, Huami shipped 18.1 million units of smart wearable devices. In 2018, Amazfit grew its global market share 4x YoY, and established itself as a new challenger brand to be taken seriously with the success of their sub-$100 Bip smartwatch – the third highest-selling model in the world, the Amazfit Verge, available under $160, comes with Alexa built-in.

For more information please visit https://us.amazfit.com/

Company:

Huami

 

 

Headquarters Address:

10050 N Wolfe Rd.

 

SW-1 180

 

Cupertino, CA 95014

 

 

Main Telephone:

(888) 718-0882

 

 

Website:

https://us.amazfit.com/

 

 

Ticker/ISIN:

HMI(NYSE)/US44331K1034

 

 

Type of Organization:

Public

 

 

Industry:

Consumer Electronics

 

 

Key Executives:

CEO: Huang Wang

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Elaine Huo

Phone:

(888) 718-0882

Email:

elain.huo@huami-usa.com

 

