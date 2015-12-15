Doctor On Demand Named “Best Overall Digital Health Company” in 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Doctor On Demand, the nation’s leading virtual care provider, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Overall Digital Health Company” award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

Over the last year, Doctor On Demand experienced significant growth in its Total Virtual Care™ services, particularly in relation to its Virtual Primary Care and integrated behavioral health offerings. It was also the first virtual care provider to extend medical services to over 33 million Medicare Part B beneficiaries nationwide in response to COVID-19.

“This past year has brought innumerable challenges that we have had to face as an industry, as an organization, and as individuals. There has never been a more critical time to deliver whole person care, and I am incredibly proud of the work that our team does every day to ensure that that need is being met,” said Robin Glass, President, Doctor On Demand. “We are honored to be recognized by MedTech Breakthrough for all that we have accomplished in the last year.”

In March 2021, Doctor On Demand and Grand Rounds Health announced their merger to form a new integrated virtual care company to raise the standard of healthcare. The new company will be the first of its kind with a nationwide practice of diverse, dedicated providers and a multidisciplinary care team providing end-to-end primary care, advanced specialty care, chronic condition management, and behavioral health.

“Doctor On Demand’s nationwide practice of dedicated providers and their innovative technology platform delivers better experiences, better efficiency, and better outcomes for patients and partners,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Doctor On Demand truly stepped up with ‘breakthrough’ innovation in the virtual care space this year and we’re extremely proud to recognize them as our ‘Best Overall Digital Health Company’ award winner 2021.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

About Doctor On Demand

Doctor On Demand delivers Total Virtual Care™ for the way people live today. Our nationwide practice of dedicated clinicians and our innovative technology platform deliver better care experiences, better integration, and better outcomes for our patients and partners. Our full suite of personalized Total Virtual Care™ services include primary care, integrated behavioral health, everyday & urgent care, chronic condition management, and prevention. 24/7 triage, navigation, and ongoing care coordination ensure patients get the right care, at the right time. Doctor On Demand partners with leading health insurers and employers to deliver these services to more than 98 million Americans across commercial, Medicare and Medicaid. For more information, visit www.doctorondemand.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Contacts

Christina Smith



Doctor On Demand



press@doctorondemand.com