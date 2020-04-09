E Ink and Visionect Cooperate to Launch Joan Home

The Perfect Home Office Device To Keep You More Organized Than Ever Before

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visionect, the leading innovator of ePaper solutions, and E Ink Holdings, “E Ink” (8069.TW), the leading innovator of electronic ink technology, today announced the release of Visionect’s newest innovation for your workspace at home – Joan Home.

Visionect’s solution, Joan, was developed in cooperation with E Ink, the pioneer in ePaper technology. E Ink’s revolutionary and environmentally friendly ePaper technology has enabled E Ink’s customers to bring new and innovative signage products to the market. Together, E Ink and Visionect have been changing the industry of meeting room management solutions for almost a decade. Joan Home’s predecessor Joan 6 is being used by many leading companies across the globe such as Microsoft, NASA, Samsung, and Amazon. Joan Home continues with the legacy of energy-efficient workplace solutions and brings productivity to your home.

“It’s great to see the versatile use and opportunities for ePaper technology – from outside signage to offices and now, to your homes,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink.

Visionect’s innovation addresses the recent shift from working in the office to collaborating with remote teams from home, and the challenge of dealing with constant interruptions. The sudden change in work dynamic has forced millions of parents and individuals living in shared accommodation to restructure their workdays and tackle issues around their own productivity.

Employees who are interrupted during their deep work sessions and conference calls face a significant drop in the quality and speed of work, resulting in prolonging the time needed to complete tasks. That extra time could be invested in developing new ideas, or just focusing on personal growth.

What’s more, young tech enthusiasts working in global tech centers live in shared accommodation with their housemates, making working from home especially challenging. Interruptions can cause lost deals, output is prone to human error, and their focus is pulled away from building successful businesses.

“Staying close with our customers has enabled us to understand how people work and what they need to be their best selves. That’s why Visionect, at the recent turn of events, sprung to action and developed a solution for easing workflow and reducing meeting interruptions at home,” said Matej Zalar, co-founder of Visionect.

Joan Home is a home office device that displays your current availability and your calendar/schedule for the day. With its ePaper technology, Joan Home is extremely energy-efficient, and creates an ever-classic look that fits with your interior design. The screen has paper-like readability, and it’s highly visible at all times of the day.

Created on the principle of simplicity, Joan Home connects to your calendar and updates in real-time, allowing you to stay organized. Installation takes just a couple of minutes. Simply stick a magnet to any clean surface and place Joan onto it – that means no drilling, wiring, or damage to your walls. The device is completely wire-free and thanks to its energy efficiency, it only needs to be charged every few months.

Joan Home is the perfect household companion. It ensures that everyone’s work stays disruption-free and provides you with the opportunity to schedule meetings and conference calls without any distractions. In addition, Joan Home can be set up with custom content – such as functioning as a digital picture frame, a task list, or it can display other content you would like to add!

Learn more about Joan Home by visiting https://getjoan.com/shop/joan-home/

About Visionect

Visionect, the developer of Joan, the award-winning conference room management solution, is the world leader in deploying electronic paper in environments that were once impossible. Visionect technology is unparalleled in versatility, ultra-low power consumption, ease of installation and simplicity of use. For more information, please visit www.visionect.com.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

