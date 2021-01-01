E.ON Relies on Medallia as Innovation Platform for Experience Management

E.ON is relying on Medallia for the digitalization of its customer experience program and the development of future products and services

SAN FRANCISCO & MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management and engagement, today announced its collaboration with E.ON. After the official takeover of innogy’s business activities on October 1, 2020, E.ON, the largest operator of energy networks in Europe, is leveraging Medallia as its platform for Experience Management in the Central EMEA region.

With the addition of innogy, E.ON plans to concentrate on its network and retail businesses. Given the increasing choice available to customers in the energy space it is particularly important for the company to maintain contact with existing customers and to stand out from the competition with particularly positive customer experiences. E.ON will continue the already-successful relationship between innogy and Medallia.

“This partnership is a great confirmation for our team. After the merger with innogy, we had the opportunity to show E.ON our strengths in Experience Management parallel to the service delivery of our existing solutions. We are confident that we will help E.ON understand its customers even better, to further increase customer satisfaction through targeted measures and thus deliver real added-value that will have a positive impact on their business. We look forward to working with E.ON,” said Agnieszka May-Sedowska, vice president North, DACH and Eastern Europe for Medallia.

“We appreciate the power of Medallia’s platform and professional service and look forward to further developing our CX program. The partnership is an important building block in our overall customer experience landscape,” said Simon McDonald of E.ON.

E.ON currently uses the Medallia Experience Cloud, which uses machine learning to visualize customer insights, Text Analytics to analyze written feedback, and the Medallia Voices App, which connects employees with customers. Half of E.ON’s regional businesses use the Medallia platform on a day-to-day basis and approximately one third of their employees log in on a weekly basis.

