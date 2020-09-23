Fieldforce Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership With Rohde & Schwarz (R&S)

● Partnership enables customers to leverage leading 5G network testing offering from Rohde & Schwarz with the comprehensive digital workflow management platform provided by Fieldforce

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Fieldforce Inc., a leading global software company for digital transformation and deployment of 5G, IoT and utilities, announced today that it is partnering with Rohde & Schwarz (R&S), a leading supplier of test and measurement solutions, to offer comprehensive capabilities for testing of new 5G network deployments.

“As part of the 5G deployment process, we saw customers taking pictures of readings from test and measurement systems to include in close out packages. There is a significant opportunity to integrate test and measurement systems with digital workflow management systems like Fieldforce. Rohde & Schwarz has a legacy of being one of the most innovative test and measurement companies in the world. We are excited to be partnering with them to simplify deployment of 5G networks.” says Basit Malik, Founder and CEO of Fieldforce.

“R&S has a strong portfolio of testing products for 5G networks. However, we believe that by integrating with a leading digital workflow management platform like Fieldforce, we can create a unified experience for our customers as they look at deploying and maintaining their 5G networks,” said Peter Alexander, Mobile Network Test Manager at Rohde & Schwarz North America.

The Fieldforce platform is a configurable no-code platform which enables asset operators to create digital twins of their processes and assets. Fieldforce enables a fully digital, next generation deployment of assets for connectivity providers, smart cities, utilities, and oil and gas industries. The Fieldforce platform has managed deployment and operations of assets worth over $5B across the globe. Digitizing data which was previously stored in spreadsheets and fragmented systems, Fieldforce leverages AI/ML to identify cost improvement opportunities.

About Fieldforce Inc.

Fieldforce is the world’s leading cloud-based platform that enables true digital transformation of an organization’s core operational processes, including network deployment, operations, asset management, reporting, and analytics. The company provides the most robust, customizable and scalable platform for deployment of next-generation communication and IoT networks. Fieldforce serves mobile and wireless network operators and their ecosystems, IoT companies, smart cities, campuses and metropolitan areas, airborne communications, renewable energy providers and more. Fieldforce Inc. is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.getfieldforce.com

About Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz is a leading global supplier of standalone products, integrated solutions and managed services for testing and improving the quality of mobile networks along the entire network lifecycle – from lab verification, spectral clearance, interference hunting and base station installation to site acceptance, benchmarking, optimization, troubleshooting and monitoring. The comprehensive portfolio supports all technologies, from 2G to 5G, and addresses all test and measurement scenarios from RF to end-user quality of experience (QoE). The innovative solutions allow users to accurately collect data and to gain machine learning-assisted deep insights into the QoE delivered to end users. Solutions from Rohde & Schwarz empower top-tier mobile network industry players to make QoE-centric business decisions with confidence, to deliver better services with higher quality for end users, to reduce time to market for new technologies and services and to secure and increase the value of their business.

https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/us

