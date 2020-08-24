GetWireless and Airgain® Announce Expansion of Strategic Distribution Agreement for AirgainConnect™

GetWireless strengthens its public safety product portfolio with addition of the AirgainConnect AC-HPUE, Airgain’s integrated HPUE (High Power User Equipment) antenna-modem

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AIRG #AirgainConnect—Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced the expansion of product offerings with its master distributor, GetWireless, LLC, a leading value-added distributor of IoT solutions since 2001.

As one of the largest distributors of cellular connectivity devices that support Band 14 communications for first responders, GetWireless offers an extensive product portfolio of public safety solutions. The distribution agreement between the two companies has been in place since 2011 and provides resellers and customers of Airgain products across the U.S. with dedicated technical support and expert-level sales consultation for Airgain’s public safety, mobile, automotive fleet, industrial IoT, and M2M product portfolio. The addition of AirgainConnect AC-HPUE to its line card provides GetWireless and its customers access to the first antenna-modem with integrated HPUE, promising up to ten times the transmission power at the antenna for public safety and fleet vehicles, maximizing coverage, building penetration, throughput, and coverage for critical communications. Since 2001, GetWireless has built long-standing carrier relationships and has developed the depth of experience necessary to help customers find the right wireless solutions for automotive fleet, industrial IoT (IIoT), and machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.

“GetWireless is proud to offer the new AirgainConnect HPUE antenna-modem to our community of valued resale partners,” said Brian Taney, Chief Executive Officer of GetWireless. “We anticipate the AirgainConnect antenna-modem with HPUE will be adopted and implemented by primary and extended primary users with LTE coverage challenges throughout the U.S.”

“As a master distributor in the U.S., GetWireless provides a large market footprint with a long history of successfully distributing Airgain’s public safety, fleet, and M2M products,” said Bill Swafford, Vice President of Sales, North America of Airgain. “GetWireless has a proven track record of serving a wide variety of our target markets and the strategic addition of AirgainConnect AC-HPUE strengthens our well-established partnership, while increasing our market potential for delivering public safety solutions.”

GetWireless has provided its valued products and services for 20 years and has seen continued success representing Airgain’s mobile, automotive fleet, industrial IoT, and M2M product portfolio since 2011. Airgain’s fleet, IIoT, and M2M products, including AirgainConnect AC-HPUE, are sold through GetWireless’ authorized channel partners, and stock of the product will be held to support the commercial launch, planned in Q4-2020. Contact GetWireless for full product details and offerings.

Airgain’s latest fleet and M2M innovations, including AirgainConnect AC-HPUE, will be showcased at IWCE Virtual on August 24 – 27, 2020. Contact Airgain at events@airgain.com to schedule an online meeting to learn more about our latest product offerings. Airgain will also be speaking about HPUE innovation at the following IWCE sessions:

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About GetWireless, LLC

Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading Value-Added Distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application. For more information, visit www.getwirelessllc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected performance of and improvements from any Airgain products, including AirgainConnect™. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products; our products are subject to intense competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to disrupt and otherwise adversely affect our operations and those of our suppliers, partners, distributors and ultimate end customers, and the overall supply chain that our antennas are used in, as well as adversely affecting the general U.S. and global economic conditions and financial markets, and, ultimately, our sales and operating results; risks associated with the performance of our products, including risks associated with the first of its kind product introduction into the newly licensed Band 14 frequencies and associated uncertainty of regulatory compliance in a new product category; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products and our reliance on third-party manufacturers; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

