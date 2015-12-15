Global Cloud Gaming Market (0221 to 2026) – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Cloud Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global cloud gaming market reached a value of US$ 585 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global cloud gaming market to exhibit robust growth during the next five years.

Cloud gaming, also known as gaming on demand, is a form of web gaming that allows direct streaming of games onto the user’s personal computer (PC), mobile device or console. This is achieved by establishing a remote connection with a third-party organization that has the software of the game stored in their server. It enables users to play games online without having to download or purchase the actual software. Cloud gaming also provides an integrated gaming experience on smart devices that allows the user to view another user’s game through live video streaming. It aims to offer smooth and direct game-playing experience to the end users across various devices.

Increasing mobile gaming audience and digitalization in gaming technology are two of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, constant update and maintenance of a backup are some of the benefits provided by cloud gaming. This eliminates the need for keeping physical copies of software and minimizes the overall gaming cost.

Moreover, cloud gaming also offers a reduction of data storage and ease of accessibility to the users. All these factors have contributed to the overall popularity of cloud gaming. Additionally, improving network connectivity, availability of instant play games, and download- and installation-free gameplays on almost all operating systems and devices such as Android, Linux, Mac, iOS and Chrome OS are also catalyzing the market growth.

Companies Mentioned

Utomik B.V.

Nvidia Corporation

Numecent Holdings Ltd.

RemoteMyApp SP ZOO (Vortex)

Parsec Cloud Inc.

Paperspace

LiquidSky Software Inc.

Simplay Gaming Ltd.

Ubitus Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Sony

Amazon web services

Google

IBM Corporation

Samsung electronics

GameFly

CiiNow Inc

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cloud gaming market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cloud gaming industry?

What are the key regional markets in the global cloud gaming industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the devices type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the genre?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the gamers?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cloud gaming industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cloud gaming industry?

What is the structure of the global cloud gaming industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global cloud gaming industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Cloud Gaming Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Devices Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Genre

5.6 Market Breakup by Technology

5.7 Market Breakup by Gamers

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Devices Type

6.1 Smartphones

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Smart TVs

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Consoles

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Tablets

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 PCs

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Genre

7.1 Adventure/Role Playing Games

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Puzzles

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Social Games

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Strategy

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Simulation

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Video Streaming

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 File Streaming

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Gamers

9.1 Hardcore Gamers

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Casual Gamers

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a4oy7d

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900