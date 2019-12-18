Global Li-ion Battery Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2019-2025: While China Focuses on Building Future Batteries, Tesla Remains the Only US Company in Race – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Li-ion Battery – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Li-ion Battery market worldwide is projected to grow by US$57.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.2%

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$45.1 Billion by the year 2025, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Lithium-ion Battery: An Introduction

Construction and Package Types of Li-ion Battery

Advantages and Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries

Applications of Li-Ion Batteries

Li-ion Battery: Battery Technology with Expanding Applications in Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage Sectors

NMC: The Largest Segment by Chemistry Type

Asian Countries Spearhead Growth in the Li-ion Battery Market

China Dominates Li-ion Battery Production

Global Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Capacity (in GWh) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Global Li-ion Battery Market: Production Capacity Share Breakdown by Country for 2019

Global Li-ion Battery Market: Projected Production Capacity Share Breakdown by Country for 2023

Global Li-ion Battery Production Capacity Pipeline in GWh for 2019, 2023 and 2028

Leading Li-ion Battery Mega Factories Worldwide: Ranked by Storage Capacity in GWh Per Annum

Top 10 Lithium-ion Battery Plant Projects

Global Competitor Market Shares

Li-ion Battery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

BYD Company Ltd. (China)

CALB USA, Inc. (USA)

Clarios, Inc. (USA)

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (China)

GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (Japan)

LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)

Lithium Werks BV (The Netherlands)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Saft Groupe SA (France)

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Shenzhen BAK Battery Co., Ltd. (China)

Tesla, Inc. (USA)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles: A Significant Opportunity for Li-ion Batteries Market

Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030

Light Vehicles Market in North America – Breakdown of Sales in Thousands by Power Type for the Years 2019 and 2025

Falling Battery Costs to Drive Down Cost of EVs

Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs

Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-ion Battery Packs Used in Passenger EVs by Type for the Years 2025 and 2030 (In Thousand Metric Tons)

Rising Interest in Lithium for Use in EV Li-ion Batteries

While China Focuses on Building Future Batteries, Tesla Remains the Only US Company in Race

LiFePO4 Battery Gaining Prominence in Automotive Applications

Manufacture of Lithium-Ion Batteries for EVs: Challenges Continue to Persist

Li-ion Battery Recycling Market: Rising Environmental Concerns and Strict Government Policies Foster Growth

Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market: Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country for 2019

Rising Sales of Electric Buses Bolsters Demand for Li-ion Batteries

Global Li-ion Batteries Market for Electric Buses: Percentage Breakdown of Sales Volume by Li-ion Variant for 2019 and 2025

Li-ion Batteries: The Preferred Rechargeable Battery Chemistry for Consumer Electronics Devices

Widespread Use of Li-ion Batteries in Smartphones

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2011 through 2018

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

With Smartphones Evolving Rapidly, Li-ion Batteries Struggle to Address the Demanding Needs of Devices

Average Battery Life of Select Latest Smartphone Models

Lithium-Ion Batteries with Graphene: A Substitute to Conventional Li-ion Batteries Used in Mobile Phones

Sustained Use of Li-ion Batteries in Laptops and Notebooks

Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Li-ion Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices

Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

Rechargeable Li-ion Batteries Find Application in Smart Homes

Li-ion Batteries Emerge as the Dominant Technology for Grid-Scale Energy Storage

Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market: Opportunity for Li-ion Batteries

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2018

Falling Cost of Clean Energy and Li-ion Batteries Favors Adoption in Renewable Energy Systems

Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) of Battery Storage, Offshore Wind, Onshore Wind and Offshore in $/MWh for the Years 2013, 2015 and 2019

Peak Shifting Application Promises High Demand Scenario for Li-ion Batteries

Lithium-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid Batteries for Residential Solar Customers

High Cost and Limited Battery Life Impede Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Renewable Systems

Increasing Penetration of Li-ion Battery in Data Centers Augurs Well for the Market Growth

Increasing Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Data Centers: Battery-based Backup (in GWh) for Li-ion Batteries in North American and European Data Centers for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Li-ion Batteries Offer Support for Industrial Applications

Use of Li-ion Batteries Gaining Momentum in Material Handling Industry

As the Wonder Material, Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries

Li-ion Battery Pricing Trends: Significant Impact on Adoption in Automotive Industry

Li-ion Battery Pack Price in $/kWh for the Years 2010 through 2018

Lithium-ion Battery Prices: Breakdown of Price in $/kWh for Pack and Cell for the Years 2014 through 2018

Li-ion Battery Price Outlook: Prices in $/kWh for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030

Battery Startups Invest in Next Generation Li-ion Batteries

Raw Material Availability and Pricing: Factors with Significant Implications for Li-ion Batteries Market

Raw Material Cost: The Largest Proportion of Overall Cost of Li-ion Battery

Cost Structure of Consumer-Grade Li-ion Battery (in $/kWh) by Cost Component

Lithium Reserves and Production: Vital for Li-ion Battery Market

Global Lithium Reserves in Thousand Metric Tons by Select Countries

Global Lithium Mine Production in Metric Tons by Country for 2017 and 2018

High Cobalt Prices: Reason for Slower Decline in Production Cost of Li-ion Battery

Major Players with Growing Clout in LIB Raw Materials Marketplace

Innovations in Material Science and Capacity Critical to Creating the Next-Gen Li-ion Battery

Safety Concerns and Other Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries: A Review

Competing Disruptive Battery Technologies: A Major Challenge for Li-ion Battery Market

Despite Emergence of Alternatives, Li-ion Remains the Most Promising Battery Tech for Various Applications

Changes in Li-ion Battery Composition and Component Use

Innovations, Advancements & Research Studies

Solid State Lithium-ion Battery: Faster Charging and Longer Lasting Option

Innolith Develops Non-Flammable Lithium-Ion Battery

Researchers Advance Technology to Enable Production of Non-Flammable Li-ion Batteries

German Researchers Find Singlet Oxygen as the Factor Causing Breakdown of Li-ion Battery

Nano One Wins Chinese Patent for Li-ion Battery Applications

Size-Tunable Natural Mineral-Molybdenite Increase Storage Capacity and Accelerate Ions Transfer in Li-ion Batteries

Developments Underway to Mass Produce CSIR Lab’s Indigenous Lithium Ion Battery Technology

US Department of Energy Initiates Research to Develop Next-Gen Li-ion Batteries

24M Developing Simple Li-ion Batteries Capable of Reducing EVs Costs

University of Alberta Chemists Developing Silicon-Based LIBs with 10 Fold Increase in Charge Capacity

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

