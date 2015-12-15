Global Online Gambling Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030 – COVID-19 Growth and Change – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Online Gambling Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Growth and Change” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global online gambling market.

The global online gambling market reached a value of nearly $58,960 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $58,960 million in 2019 to $92,860 million in 2023 at a rate of 12.0%. The market is expected to grow from $92,860 million in 2023 to $113,120 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.4%. The market is expected to grow and reach $185,740 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 10.4%.

Growth in the historic period resulted from growing adoption of smartphones with improved internet accessibility, rise in disposable incomes and growth of the experience economy. This growth was restricted by stringent regulations, and growing privacy concerns.

Going forward, increasing involvement during the COVID-19 pandemic, technically advanced platforms, changing consumer gambling habits and legalization of gambling are expected to drive the market. Global recession, stringent government regulations on gambling, regulatory restrictions to curb gambling addiction and demographic changes are major factors that could hinder the growth of the online gambling market in the future.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global online gambling market, accounting for 31.7% of the total in 2019. It was followed by the Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the online gambling market will be Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 16.3% and 12.5% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and Africa, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 9.3% and 9.3% respectively.

The top opportunities in the online gambling market segmented by game type will arise in the betting segment, which will gain $ 14,786.0 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the online gambling market segmented by device will arise in the mobile segment, which will gain $ 16,721.3 million of global annual sales by 2023. The online gambling market size will gain the most in the China at $3,997.1 million.

