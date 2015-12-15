Global Smart Device Leader OPPO Joins the Alliance for Open Media

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced that OPPO, the world’s leading smart device manufacturer, has joined at the Promoter level. As a member of the Alliance, OPPO will collaborate with AOMedia members, the leading internet and media technology companies, to advance technologies for the global media ecosystem, including content creation, content provision, video compression, media delivery, and media consumption.

With a vision of the “Internet of Experience,” OPPO provides full-fledged video solutions that are hosted in a wide range of products, such as smartphones, smart TVs, and software. OPPO works closely with the global open media community to deliver satisfactory video experiences across mobile video, over-the-top video, and cloud video.

“We’re delighted to join the Alliance for Open Media. We are consistently upgrading our offerings to enhance user experience by embracing the open media ecosystem, collaborating with industry partners, transforming the technical innovation model, and contributing our technologies and engineering experience for future innovations with the alliance,” said Henry Tang, Vice President of OPPO Research Institute. “We look forward to working with AOMedia members to open up new possibilities to enhance online video streaming experiences soon.”

As a media technology innovator and AOMedia member, OPPO will play a leadership role in shaping the open and interoperable media streaming standards that power video on the web.

“We’re excited to welcome OPPO to the Alliance for Open Media, reflecting our joint commitment to open standards for streaming media,” said Matt Frost, AOMedia Vice President of Communications and Membership, and Director at Google. “OPPO’s expertise in delivering a wide range of consumer electronics with next-generation video experiences will help bring Alliance technologies to even more users, and we welcome their partnership in improving the future of media.”

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone – “Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 Research Institutes and 5 R&D Centers worldwide, as well as an International Design Center in London. More than 40,000 of OPPO’s employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About the Alliance for Open Media

Launched in 2015, the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) was formed to define and develop media technologies to address marketplace demand for an open standard for video compression and delivery over the web. Board-level, Founding Members include Amazon, Apple, Arm, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics, and Tencent. AOMedia’s open-source, royalty-free, video codec AV1 is a significant milestone in the ability to deliver a next-generation video format that is interoperable, open, optimized for internet delivery and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. Visit www.aomedia.org, sign up for the Decoder newsletter, and follow AOMedia on Twitter at @a4omedia.

