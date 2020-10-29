Global Video Game Market Analysis 2020: Five Year Forecasts by Platform, Region and Distribution Method – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Worldwide Video Game Market Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Worldwide Video Game Market Forecasts report provides an overview of how the global market breaks down by platform and region with a focus on console, PC and Mobile platforms (dedicated portable, smartphone, and tablet).

This is part of the Worldwide Forecasting service which is updated on a regular basis.

Five-year forecasts are broken down by platform, region and distribution method (retail, online)

Complete forecasts for the individual major console game systems

Includes separate forecasts for PlayStation 4 Pro, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Xbox One X

Forecasts are broken down by major hardware platforms including iOS, Android, Sony PlayStation systems, Microsoft Xbox systems and Nintendo portable and dedicated console systems (including Switch)

Forecasts for upcoming systems from Microsoft and Sony (Project Scarlett and PlayStation 5)

95 pages, 63 charts and accompanying data tables

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Overview

Summary of Total Worldwide Sales Market Forecasts: 2011-2023

Total Worldwide Game Market

Packaged Market and Digital Market: 2011-2023

Summary of Market Forecasts by Segment

Summary of PC Market Forecasts: 2011-2023

Summary of Mobile Market Forecasts: 2011-2023

Summary of Console Market Forecasts: 2011-2023

2. Mobile Game Market Forecasts

3. PC Game Market

4. Console System Overview

Microsoft Game Systems

Nintendo Game Systems

Sony Game Systems

Worldwide Generation 6 Game System Market Forecasts

Worldwide Generation 7 Game System Market Forecasts

Worldwide Generation 8 Game System Market Forecasts

Companies Mentioned

Apple

Microsoft

Nintendo

Sony

