Global Wireless Gaming Headset Market (2020 to 2024) – Featuring ASUSTeK Computer, Audio-Technica & Corsair Components Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Wireless Gaming Headset Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The wireless gaming headset market and it is poised to grow by $ 998.69 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The reports on wireless gaming headset market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advances in audio technologies, increasing demand for wireless gaming headsets from online multiplayer gamers, and rising number of e-sport tournaments. In addition, advances in audio technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
This study identifies the product launch as a primary growth strategy among vendors as one of the prime reason driving the wireless gaming headset market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for gaming peripherals with cross-platform compatibility, and increasing demand for wireless gaming headsets for VR- and AR-enabled games will lead to sizable demand in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- RF gaming headsets – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Bluetooth gaming headsets – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
6. Customer landscape
- Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver – Demand led growth
- Volume driver – Supply led growth
- Volume driver – External factors
- Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver – Inflation
- Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
- Audio-Technica US Inc.
- Corsair Components Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Kingston Technology Co. Inc.
- Logitech International SA
- Razer Inc.
- Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG
- SteelSeries ApS
- Turtle Beach Corp.
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
