Globalstar Announces Nokia Deployment Over Licensed Band 53 at Port of Seattle

COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) (“Globalstar” or the “Company”) today announced that business partner Nokia has entered into an agreement with Tideworks Technology, to deploy Globalstar’s Band 53 spectrum at the Port of Seattle, Terminal 5. This deployment marks the second collaboration between Globalstar and Nokia at a United States Port.

Jay Monroe, Executive Chairman of Globalstar, commented, “We are excited to be a part of this opportunity with Tideworks and Nokia. Band 53 offers partners secure and reliable connectivity in any environment. Utilizing the band allows customers to deploy considerably less access points than when relying on Wi-Fi leading to superior security, performance and long-term value.”

Globalstar has worked to develop the Band 53 ecosystem with a group of priority partners like Nokia. Globalstar’s Band 53 is a prime mid-band spectrum resource that we offer to our partners for deployment with customers that otherwise would not have access to the benefits of licensed spectrum. The combination of Nokia’s global reach and Globalstar’s Band 53 terrestrial authorizations in multiple countries around the globe present an exciting opportunity for secure wireless solutions.

Globalstar is a leading provider of customizable Satellite IoT Solutions for customers around the world in industries such as oil and gas, transportation, emergency management, government, maritime and outdoor recreation.

