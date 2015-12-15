Grin Closes $14M Round With P&G, Triventures, and SpringRock Ventures To Modernize Teledentistry at Scale

Healthcare giant, global strategic investors, and a network of independent doctors back Grin telehealth solution with $10M in new funding to change the teeth-straightening industry

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grin, a comprehensive digital orthodontic platform that provides orthodontic solutions in partnership with trusted local doctors, today announced a $10M funding round led by Triventures with participation from Procter & Gamble Oral Care (NYSE: PG) and SpringRock Ventures. Combined with financial backing from leading independent orthodontists, this brings the company’s total funding to $14M. The funding will be used to invest in technological innovations, onboard talent to support a growing team, and enhance their orthodontic partner network. Founded by Adam Schulhof DMD, Pamela Oren-Artzi, and Alon Lipnik in 2019, the company is now deployed at hundreds of orthodontic practices, and is being used by thousands of patients—who are providing tens of thousands of self-scans to their care teams—across the entire US.

The new funding reinforces the Grin commitment to reduce costs and complexity for all dental treatments. Grin will expand their geographic reach and implement even more platform features for an end-to-end solution along the entire patient care continuum. Building on its proven technological platform, Grin will also use these additional resources to further invest in enhanced teeth scanning through the Grin App and Grin Scope. The R&D will focus on new features to assist doctors in treating their patients for even the most complex teeth-straightening cases.

The Grin experience consists of the Grin App and Grin Scope, which is an FDA listed medical device. The Grin Scope is an orthodontist created, proprietary device that serves as an intraoral adapter. It is designed to retract the cheeks to allow a full view of a patient’s mouth. The entire system is powered by the robust Grin App where patients are guided to self-scan their teeth for an orthodontist-ready video.

“All of our investors have a stake in oral health,” said Grin CEO Adam Schulhof, DMD. “We understand the need for seamless dental solutions that focus on great customer experiences and local doctor expertise. Our investors live this first hand, and together, we are well on our way to changing orthodontics and dentistry.”

“The extraordinary events of this past year reinforced our P&G Oral Care mission to provide the best products and experiences to enable people everywhere to have healthy, beautiful smiles for life. Our partnership with Grin builds on that goal through innovative and responsible telehealth solutions that strengthen the connection between patients and their dental professional,” said Steve Bishop, CEO P&G Health Care. “Grin brings strong products and capabilities which provide new care pathways for P&G, all while complementing our leading oral care brands.”

“We’re always looking for entrepreneurs with the ability to innovate from within traditional industries,” said Triventures General Partner Netalie Nadivi. “Grin has the expertise, understanding, and talent to fundamentally reimagine how dentistry should be practiced. With this oversubscribed financing, the company has the capital to scale its vision and accelerate traction. We look forward to the world Grin is building that will help practitioners to grow their practice and give patients the access and convenience they deserve.”

About Grin

Grin is a comprehensive digital platform that provides orthodontic solutions for all types of teeth straightening needs. The Grin App and Grin Scope connect patients to real orthodontists in their community. Patients can access quality professional care from the convenience of their smart device. Doctors can remotely monitor patients via virtual check-ins for complete visibility—reducing chair time, increasing patient volume, and ensuring safety. To learn more about Grin, you can visit us at: www.get-grin.com/contact

About P&G

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About Triventures

Triventures (http://www.triventures.vc) is an early-stage venture capital fund that focuses on data-driven healthcare solutions and opportunities that land on the intersection of health and other verticals. With offices in Israel and the Silicon Valley, the fund has a global network of top-tier strategic partners. Among them is Sheba Medical Center, one of the world’s top 10 hospitals with which the fund has a unique venture capital collaboration, Triventures ARC, enabling its portfolio to leverage Sheba’s 25 years of patient data as well as vast clinical and research assets. Triventures’ strategic investors include some of the world’s leading health systems and companies, finance groups, consumer electronics enterprises, insurance companies, and telecommunication groups, including Medtronic, Philips, Boston Scientific, Abiomed, Intermountain Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Johnson and Johnson, Samsung and Nikon.

Contacts

Gregg Delman



415.935.1804



gregg@gthreemedia.com