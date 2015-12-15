Hillstone Networks Breaks Barriers for Data Center Security

The X8180 delivers on performance, security services, and overall efficiency in a 3U form factor

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of enterprise network security and risk management solutions, announces a breakthrough for data center security with the Hillstone Networks X8180. Customers can secure their networks with even more performance and greater energy efficiency while achieving high reliability, scalability and adaptability in a small form factor.

Today’s security landscape is nothing short of constant evolution, as remote workers, cloud migration and IoT propagate and increase the attack surface.

“Security continues to be the #1 concern of the enterprise. It’s mission critical to secure the datacenter, but equally important to deliver to today’s customer reality,” says Tim Liu, CTO and co-founder at Hillstone Networks. “We listened to our customers and proudly introduce the x8180, a robust platform without the robust price tag.”

The X8180 reduces CAPEX and OPEX, without sacrificing on enterprise-grade features. 3RU delivers high throughput per RU and low power consumption per Gbps of throughput, with a power-to-throughput ratio of 2.9 at under 1000W maximum power consumption. Ideal for service providers, large enterprises, governments and carrier networks, the X8180 is fully distributed and supports many virtual systems with a full complement of features to protect data center networks.

Highlights:

Small Size with High Performance : 450 Gbps throughput; 130 million concurrent sessions; 2.5 million new sessions/s.

: 450 Gbps throughput; 130 million concurrent sessions; 2.5 million new sessions/s. Extensible and Adaptable : 10/100GE interfaces with support for 25/40GE; up to 1000 virtual systems; dual-stack, tunnel, DNS64/NAT64, etc.

: 10/100GE interfaces with support for 25/40GE; up to 1000 virtual systems; dual-stack, tunnel, DNS64/NAT64, etc. Intelligence2: Elastic architecture supports SDS; Botnet C&C prevention; seamless connection to cloud platforms.

More Information

More information on the full set of benefits for Hillstone X8180 is available here.

