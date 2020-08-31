HyperX Expands Award-Winning Headset Lineup with Cloud Stinger S

Newest Addition to Cloud Stinger Family Offers 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound with Signature HyperX Comfort

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced the release of the HyperX Cloud Stinger™ S gaming headset + 7.1. The new Cloud Stinger S gaming headset features virtual 7.1 surround sound1 via NGENUITY software with 50mm directional drivers for an immersive audio experience.





The HyperX Cloud Stinger S weighs just 275 grams and is built with 90-degree rotating ear cups to provide hours of comfort for PC gaming. The lightweight headset utilizes virtual 7.1 surround sound to provide a more immersive in-game audio experience. The headset’s 50mm directional drivers position sound directly into the ear, delivering high-quality sound with pinpoint audio precision.

“The HyperX Cloud Stinger S headset rounds out the award-winning line of Cloud Stinger offerings adding virtual 7.1 surround sound for the ultimate combination of features,” said Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX. “The Cloud Stinger family of products was designed to offer users great sound and comfort and the best overall value.”

HyperX Cloud Stinger S features signature HyperX comfort with plush memory foam and a soft leatherette. The headset also offers a convenient set of features, including a swivel-to-mute microphone, adjustable steel sliders for long-lasting durability, and volume controls on the headset. The Cloud Stinger S gaming headset’s built-in passive noise cancellation microphone is certified by TeamSpeak™ and Discord for seamless chat compatibility.

Availability

The HyperX Cloud Stinger S gaming headset is available for $59.99 MSRP through HyperX’s Online Shop. For more information on the HyperX Cloud Stinger S gaming headset global availability, please visit the HyperX Cloud Stinger S product page.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX Cloud Stinger S Gaming Headset Specifications:

Part Number



HHSS1S-AA-BK/G

Headphone



Driver: Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets



Type: Circumaural, Closed back



Frequency response: 18Hz-23kHz



Impedance: 32 Ω



Sound pressure level: 95.5dBSPL/mW at 1kHz



T.H.D.: ≤ 2%



Weight: 275g



Cable length: 2.5m



Connection type: 3.5mm plug (4 pole)

Microphone



Element: Electret condenser microphone



Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling



Frequency response: 50Hz-18kHz



Sensitivity: -40dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)

USB Adapter



Weight: 12g



Cable length: 0.15m

1Virtual 7.1 surround sound effect is output as a 2-channel stereo signal to be used with stereo headphones.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 65 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

