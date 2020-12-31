Inseego Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Next-generation 5G products account for over 30% of Q4 hardware sales

Inseego mobile solutions now available through all major network operators in the U.S.

Continued momentum with new 5G launches in North America, EMEA, and APAC in 2020

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$INSG #5G–Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. The Company reported fourth quarter net revenue of $86.1 million, GAAP operating loss of $8.6 million, GAAP net loss of $12.7 million, GAAP net loss of $0.14 per share, adjusted EBITDA of $7.0 million, and non-GAAP net loss of $0.07 per share. Cash and cash equivalents at year end was $40.0 million. On a full year basis, 2020 net revenue was $313.8 million, a 43.0% increase year-over-year.

“2020 was an epic year for Inseego in every respect, as we launched our groundbreaking 5G products with mobile operators on four continents, shipped our first fixed wireless access products, unveiled a suite of powerful SaaS cloud solutions and posted record revenues,” said Inseego Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor. “In 2021, we’re focused on bringing new 5G solutions to carrier customers globally, expanding into the enterprise market and driving growth of our cloud SaaS business.”

Corporate Highlights

2020 full year net revenue of $313.8 million, up 43.0% year-over-year, and Q4 2020 net revenue of $86.1 million, up 64.5% year-over-year

Year-end cash balance of $40.0 million in the quarter with zero bank debt

IoT & Mobile Solutions

2020 full year net revenue of $261.2 million, Q4 2020 net revenue of $72.1 million

Recognized approximately $37.5 million of 5G revenue in 2020

Launched new 5G solutions in multiple regions: North America with T-Mobile, Verizon, and UScellular; Europe with Swisscom; the Middle East with Vodafone Qatar; and Japan with Sumitomo subsidiary, Grape One

Launched the 5G MiFi® M2000 at T-Mobile, the un-carrier’s first and only 5G mobile hotspot, along with Inseego Manage™ device management capability to offer to their 100 million-plus consumer and enterprise customers

Launched Inseego Manage suite of integrated SaaS applications for service provider and enterprise customers

Increased Inseego Manage cloud subscriptions to over 3.5 million subscriptions

Enterprise SaaS Solutions

2020 full year net revenue of $52.6 million, Q4 2020 net revenue of $14.0 million

Encountered COVID-related installation restrictions and foreign exchange rate headwinds

Recently announced an agreement for the divestiture of Inseego’s Ctrack business operations in South Africa

“In addition to achieving 43.0% year-over-year top-line growth, we continued to grow our 5G business as well as the SaaS business,” said Inseego CFO Craig Foster. “We’re entering 2021 with a strong balance sheet that enables us to continue developing industry-leading products for customers worldwide.”

Conference Call Information

Inseego will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 5:00 p.m. ET. A Q&A session with analysts will be held live directly after the prepared remarks. To access the conference call:

Online, visit http://investor.inseego.com

Phone-only participants can pre-register by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151474/e0eaefe9f0

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial-in by calling: In the United States, call 1-844-763-8274 International parties can access the call at 1-412-717-9224



An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the call, through March 15, 2021. To hear the replay, parties in the United States may call 1-877-344-7529 and enter access code 10151474 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088. In addition, the Inseego Corp. press release will be accessible from the Company’s website before the conference call begins.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as “may,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this news release related to our future business outlook, and the future demand for our products, as well as other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include: (1) the future demand for wireless broadband access to data and asset management software and services; (2) the growth of wireless wide-area networking and asset management software and services; (3) customer and end-user acceptance of the Company’s current product and service offerings and market demand for the Company’s anticipated new product and service offerings; (4) increased competition and pricing pressure from participants in the markets in which the Company is engaged; (5) dependence on third-party manufacturers and key component suppliers worldwide; (6) the impact that new or adjusted tariffs may have on the cost of components or our products, and our ability to sell products internationally; (7) the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates; (8) the impact of geopolitical instability on our ability to source components and manufacture our products; (9) unexpected liabilities or expenses; (10) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services in a timely manner, including the ability to develop and launch 5G products at the speed and functionality required by our customers; (11) litigation, regulatory and IP developments related to our products or components of our products; (12) dependence on a small number of customers for a significant portion of the Company’s revenues; (13) the Company’s ability to raise additional financing when the Company requires capital for operations or to satisfy corporate obligations; (14) the Company’s plans and expectations relating to acquisitions, divestitures (including the expected divestiture of Inseego’s Ctrack business operations in South Africa), strategic relationships, international expansion, software and hardware developments, personnel matters and cost containment initiatives, including restructuring activities and the timing of their implementation; and (15) the potential impact of COVID-19 on the business.

These factors, as well as other factors set forth as risk factors or otherwise described in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov), could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future, except as otherwise required pursuant to applicable law and our on-going reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Inseego Corp. has provided financial information in this news release that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions, amortization of discount and issuance costs related to the Company’s convertible senior notes and term loan, loss on debt conversion and extinguishment relating to convertible senior notes, fair value adjustments on derivative instruments, and non-recurring legal and other expenses. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (unrelated to acquisitions, the convertible senior notes and the term loans) and foreign currency transaction gains and losses.

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be used in isolation or as a substitute for operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we consider each to be an important supplemental measure of our performance.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to make operational decisions, evaluate the Company’s performance, prepare forecasts and determine compensation. Further, management believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Share-based compensation expenses are expected to vary depending on the number of new incentive award grants issued to both current and new employees, the number of such grants forfeited by former employees, and changes in the Company’s stock price, stock market volatility, expected option term and risk-free interest rates, all of which are difficult to estimate. In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, management excludes certain non-cash and one-time items in order to facilitate comparability of the Company’s operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such expenses are not, in management’s view, related to the Company’s ongoing operating performance. Management uses this view of the Company’s operating performance for purposes of comparison with its business plan and individual operating budgets and in the allocation of resources.

The Company further believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision-making. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates a comparison of our underlying operating performance with that of other companies in our industry, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.

In the future, the Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items in the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Investors and potential investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The limitations of relying on non-GAAP financial measures include, but are not limited to, the fact that other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool.

Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures contained within this news release with our GAAP financial results.

INSEEGO CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenues: IoT & Mobile Solutions $ 72,098 $ 37,325 $ 261,169 $ 160,873 Enterprise SaaS Solutions 13,965 15,008 52,663 58,623 Total net revenues 86,063 52,333 313,832 219,496 Cost of net revenues: IoT & Mobile Solutions 54,007 31,373 202,421 132,980 Enterprise SaaS Solutions 5,610 5,929 20,568 22,545 Total cost of net revenues 59,617 37,302 222,989 155,525 Gross profit 26,446 15,031 90,843 63,971 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 15,505 8,525 44,953 23,853 Sales and marketing 9,901 8,145 35,750 28,914 General and administrative 7,432 6,241 30,689 27,327 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 817 846 3,175 3,421 Impairment of capitalized software 1,410 — 1,410 — Total operating costs and expenses 35,065 23,757 115,977 83,515 Operating loss (8,619 ) (8,726 ) (25,134 ) (19,544 ) Other income (expense): Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment, net — — (76,354 ) — Interest expense, net (1,745 ) (5,045 ) (9,942 ) (20,381 ) Other income (expense), net (1,826 ) 417 992 351 Loss before income taxes (12,190 ) (13,354 ) (110,438 ) (39,574 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 555 (257 ) 748 536 Net loss (12,745 ) (13,097 ) (111,186 ) (40,110 ) Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests — 42 (29 ) (15 ) Net loss attributable to Inseego Corp. (12,745 ) (13,055 ) (111,215 ) (40,125 ) Series E preferred stock dividends (848 ) (230 ) (2,904 ) (361 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (13,593 ) $ (13,285 ) $ (114,119 ) $ (40,486 ) Per share data: Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (0.52 ) Weighted-average shares used in computation of net loss per common share: Basic and diluted 99,014,857 80,447,679 96,111,547 78,322,496

INSEEGO CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,015 $ 12,074 Accounts receivable, net 29,940 19,656 Inventories, net 33,952 25,290 Prepaid expenses and other 10,201 7,117 Total current assets 114,108 64,137 Property, plant and equipment, net 13,699 10,756 Rental assets, net 6,109 5,385 Intangible assets, net 51,487 44,392 Goodwill 32,511 33,659 Right-of-use assets, net 9,092 2,657 Other assets 388 387 Total assets $ 227,394 $ 161,373 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 52,339 $ 26,482 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 23,373 18,048 DigiCore bank facilities — — Total current liabilities 75,712 44,530 Long-term liabilities: 2025 Notes, net 165,147 — 2022 Notes, net — 101,334 Term loan, net — 46,538 Deferred tax liabilities, net 4,505 3,949 Other long-term liabilities 9,929 2,380 Total liabilities 255,293 198,731 Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock — — Common stock 99 82 Additional paid-in capital 711,487 584,862 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,972 ) (3,879 ) Accumulated deficit (732,422 ) (618,303 ) Total stockholders’ deficit attributable to Inseego Corp. (27,808 ) (37,238 ) Noncontrolling interests (91 ) (120 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (27,899 ) (37,358 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 227,394 $ 161,373

INSEEGO CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (12,745 ) $ (13,097 ) $ (111,186 ) $ (40,110 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,998 5,656 27,946 18,426 Provision for bad debts, net of recoveries 272 24 512 715 Impairment of capitalized software 1,410 — 1,410 — Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 108 591 538 980 Share-based compensation expense 2,231 1,347 10,419 7,302 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 384 2,443 4,016 9,772 Fair value adjustment on derivative instrument 1,969 — 597 — Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment, net — — 76,354 — Deferred income taxes 549 (585 ) 659 (598 ) Other 617 (509 ) 667 840 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8,268 2,289 (10,797 ) 377 Inventories (11,258 ) (552 ) (13,336 ) (3,077 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 848 3,634 (3,070 ) (901 ) Accounts payable 1,917 (4,109 ) 27,087 (12,996 ) Accrued expenses, income taxes, and other (3,230 ) (133 ) 8,234 1,271 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,338 (3,001 ) 20,050 (17,999 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (652 ) (2,452 ) (5,736 ) (6,621 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 65 63 392 517 Additions to capitalized software development costs and purchases of intangible assets (9,153 ) (5,309 ) (29,369 ) (22,109 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,740 ) (7,698 ) (34,713 ) (28,213 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Gross proceeds from the issuance of 2025 Notes — — 100,000 — Payment of issuance costs related to 2025 Notes (45 ) — (3,645 ) — Payoff of term loan and related extinguishment costs — — (48,830 ) — Cash paid to investors in private exchange transactions — — (32,062 ) — Gross proceeds received from issuance of Series E preferred stock — — 25,000 10,000 Repurchase of Series E preferred stock — — (2,354 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of warrants to purchase common stock — 6,903 1,861 17,542 Net borrowing of bank and overdraft facilities (309 ) 112 (199 ) (1,047 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (513 ) (227 ) (2,756 ) (1,022 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchase plan, net of taxes paid on vested restricted stock units 2,194 1,739 5,066 1,996 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,327 8,527 42,081 27,469 Effect of exchange rates on cash 3,096 301 523 (259 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,979 ) (1,871 ) 27,941 (19,002 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 41,994 13,945 12,074 31,076 Cash, and cash equivalents, end of period $ 40,015 $ 12,074 $ 40,015 $ 12,074

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Year Ended December 31, 2020 Net Loss Net Loss Per Share Net Loss Net Loss Per Share GAAP net loss $ (12,745 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (111,186 ) $ (1.16 ) Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense(a) 2,231 0.02 10,419 0.11 Purchased intangibles amortization(b) 1,287 0.01 4,982 0.05 Debt discount and issuance costs amortization (c) 384 0.01 4,016 0.04 Fair value adjustment on derivative instrument (d) 1,969 0.02 597 0.01 Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment (e) — — 76,354 0.80 Non-recurring costs(f) — — 2,347 0.02 Non-GAAP net loss $ (6,874 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (12,471 ) $ (0.13 )

(a) Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic 718. (b) Includes amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions. (c) Includes the debt discount and issuance costs amortization related to the 2022 Notes and 2025 Notes. (d) Includes the fair value adjustment related to the Company’s interest make-whole derivative instrument. (e) Includes the loss on debt conversion and extinguishment of the 2022 Notes and 2025 Notes. (f) Includes non-recurring legal settlement costs and product transition costs. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (In thousands) (Unaudited) GAAP Share-based compensation expense (a) Purchased intangibles amortization (b) Non- GAAP Cost of net revenues $ 59,617 $ 287 $ 470 $ 58,860 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 15,505 531 — 14,974 Sales and marketing 9,901 536 — 9,365 General and administrative 7,432 877 — 6,555 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 817 — 817 — Impairment of purchased intangible assets 1,410 — — 1,410 Total operating costs and expenses $ 35,065 $ 1,944 $ 817 $ 32,304 Total $ 2,231 $ 1,287

(a) Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic 718. (b) Includes amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 (In thousands) (Unaudited) GAAP Share-based compensation expense (a) Purchased intangibles amortization (b) Non- recurring costs (c) Non-GAAP Cost of net revenues $ 222,989 $ 1,583 $ 1,807 $ 997 $ 218,602 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 44,953 2,823 — — 42,130 Sales and marketing 35,750 2,346 — — 33,404 General and administrative 30,689 3,667 — 1,350 25,672 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 3,175 — 3,175 — — Impairment of capitalized software 1,410 — — 1,410 Total operating costs and expenses $ 115,977 8,836 3,175 1,350 $ 102,616 Total $ 10,419 $ 4,982 $ 2,347

(a) Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC 718. (b) Includes amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions. (c) Includes non-recurring legal settlement costs and product transition costs. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Loss before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Year Ended December 31, 2020 Loss before income taxes $ (12,190 ) $ (110,438 ) Depreciation and amortization(a) 11,998 27,946 Share-based compensation expense(b) 2,231 10,419 Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment (c) — 76,354 Non-recurring costs(d) 1,410 3,757 Interest expense, net(e) 1,745 9,942 Other income, net(f) 1,826 (992 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,020 $ 16,988

Contacts

Inseego Corp.

Media Contact:

Anette Gaven



+1 (619) 993-3058



Anette.Gaven@inseego.com

or



Investor Relations Contact:

Joo-Hun Kim



MKR Group



+1 (212) 868-6760



joohunkim@mkrir.com

Read full story here