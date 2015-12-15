InvenSense to showcase MEMS sensor technology portfolio that humanizes digital experiences at CES 2021

InvenSense, a TDK Group company and leading provider of MEMS sensor platforms solutions will exhibit at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show

Showcasing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions in real-world applications such as AR/VR, wellness, mobility, connections, energy, robotics, and connectivity

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CES–TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announces that InvenSense, a TDK Group company, will be present at this year’s 2021 Consumer Electronics Show, January 11-14, held digitally at https://www.ces.tech. InvenSense will present its vast portfolio of innovative MEMS sensor technologies which are humanizing today’s digital experiences for mobile, smart home, wearable, IoT, industrial, and automotive segments.

OEMs are invited to learn about market advancements, developments, design concerns, and the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of sensor technologies comprised of motion, imaging, sound, ultrasonic, gas, and location products. InvenSense will hold virtual meetings and virtual demonstrations showcasing:

SmartEnviro™ gas sensor: The TCE-11101, a miniaturized ultra-low power MEMS platform for direct and accurate detection of CO 2 in home, industrial, automotive, healthcare and other applications.

The TCE-11101, a miniaturized ultra-low power MEMS platform for direct and accurate detection of CO in home, industrial, automotive, healthcare and other applications. SmartIndustrial™ sensors platform: Three new industrial MEMS sensors including the IIM-42652 – our smallest, lowest power and cost 6-axis Industrial IMU solution, the IIM-42352 – a very low noise and low power 3-axis accelerometer solution, and the IIM-42351 – for a wide range of industrial IoT applications.

Three new industrial MEMS sensors including the IIM-42652 – our smallest, lowest power and cost 6-axis Industrial IMU solution, the IIM-42352 – a very low noise and low power 3-axis accelerometer solution, and the IIM-42351 – for a wide range of industrial IoT applications. SmartSound™ microphone: The T5838, the world’s lowest power microphone on the market. The solution will have a low power mode of 130uAmps and a high-quality mode of 330uAmps, while supporting a dynamic range of 68dN SNR – 133dB AOP.

The T5838, the world’s lowest power microphone on the market. The solution will have a low power mode of 130uAmps and a high-quality mode of 330uAmps, while supporting a dynamic range of 68dN SNR – 133dB AOP. SmartPressure™ sensors: The InvenSense ICP-20100 barometric pressure sensor family is based on MEMS capacitive technology, which provides ultra-low noise at the lowest power, enabling industry-leading relative accuracy, sensor throughput, and temperature stability.

The InvenSense ICP-20100 barometric pressure sensor family is based on MEMS capacitive technology, which provides ultra-low noise at the lowest power, enabling industry-leading relative accuracy, sensor throughput, and temperature stability. SmartAutomotive™ sensor: The InvenSense IMU IAM-20685 high-performance automotive 6-Axis MotionTracking sensor platform for ADAS and autonomous systems.

The InvenSense IMU IAM-20685 high-performance automotive 6-Axis MotionTracking sensor platform for ADAS and autonomous systems. SmartMotion™ sensors: Two high-performance motion-tracking solutions with dedicated bundled software for IoT, smart TV, robotics, AR, VR, and wearable applications. ICM-40627 and the ICM-42688-V are respectively a high precision ultra-low-power and premium high performance 6-axis MEMS MotionTracking™ device that combine a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer in 2.5mm x 3mm x 0.9mm packages.

Two high-performance motion-tracking solutions with dedicated bundled software for IoT, smart TV, robotics, AR, VR, and wearable applications. ICM-40627 and the ICM-42688-V are respectively a high precision ultra-low-power and premium high performance 6-axis MEMS MotionTracking™ device that combine a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer in 2.5mm x 3mm x 0.9mm packages. SmartSonic™ sensors: Miniature (3.5mm package), ultra-low power, short- and long-range ultrasonic Time-of-Flight range sensor portfolio capable of ranging to targets of any composition up to 5m and detecting presence and minor motion under any lighting condition.

“InvenSense’s vast set of sensor technologies and products are transforming the consumer electronics industry for our partners, customers, developers and our eco-system,” said Amir Panush, CEO of InvenSense, a TDK Group company, and General Manager of TDK Corporation’s MEMS Sensors Business Group. “At this 2021 digital CES, we are launching a strong portfolio of solutions that are humanizing sensing and enabling the acceleration of IoT development, big data, and consumer-to-machine adaption and proliferation.”

InvenSense along with TDK and TDK’s group companies will be demonstrating the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of passive components, sensors, power supplies and batteries during the upcoming CES 2021 conference, being held digitally at https://www.ces.tech. To schedule press and partner meetings during the show, contact pr@invensense.com. To learn more about TDK’s solutions please visit www.tdk.com/world or contact InvenSense Sales to set up a meeting at sales.us@invensense.com.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately “Attracting Tomorrow.” It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK’s comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2020, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 107,000 people worldwide.

About InvenSense

InvenSense, Inc., a TDK Group company, is a world leading provider of MEMS sensor platforms. InvenSense’s vision of Sensing Everything® targets the consumer electronics and industrial areas with integrated Motion, Sound, and Ultrasonic solutions. InvenSense’s solutions combine MEMS (micro electrical mechanical systems) sensors, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses, microphones, and ultrasonic 3D-sensing with proprietary algorithms and firmware that intelligently process, synthesize, and calibrate the output of sensors, maximizing performance and accuracy. InvenSense’s motion tracking, ultrasonic, audio, fingerprint, location platforms and services can be found in Mobile, Wearables, Smart Home, Industrial, Automotive, and IoT products. InvenSense became part of the MEMS Sensors Business Group within the newly formed Sensor Systems Business Company of TDK Corporation in 2017. In February of 2018, Chirp Microsystems joined the InvenSense family through its acquisition by TDK. InvenSense is headquartered in San Jose, California and has offices worldwide. For more information, go to invensense.tdk.com

You can download this text and associated images at https://invensense.tdk.com/news-media/invensense-to-showcase-mems-sensor-technology-portfolio-that-humanizes-digital-experiences-at-ces-2021

Contacts

Global

Mr. David A. ALMOSLINO



InvenSense



San Jose, CA



+1 408-501-2278



pr@invensense.com

North America

Ms. Sarah MACKENZIE



Publitek



Portland, OR



+1 503-720-3743



TDK-global@publitek.com