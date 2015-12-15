IP Infusion Enables Larch Networks to Provide Customized Disaggregated Networking Solutions

Companies join forces to bring state-of-the-art solutions to network operators without the high cost associated with custom solutions

﻿SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced a partnership with Larch Networks, a network system integrator, to develop cost-effective, disaggregated networking solutions for enterprise, telecom, industrial and military customers across a variety of use cases based on popular silicon platforms.

As a systems engineering, implementation and deployment company for the past 12 years, Larch Networks creates state-of-the-art, customized embedded networks equipment solutions, provides integration services and customer support. Under the agreement, Larch Networks will develop a new market offering, based on the proven IP Infusion OcNOS® network operating system and custom-tailored by Larch Networks to meet the requirements of their Tier 1, 2 and 3 customers.

Many companies are creating systems that utilize high-speed Ethernet networks at their core to get any possible added value to services. These include blade high performance computing, AI processing, data delivery, Ethernet-based Flash storage for the broad spectrum of market use cases.

Larch Networks develops tailor-made solutions that may be implemented using a full range of silicon platforms including Marvell, Intel, Xilinx, and Broadcom with IP Infusion OcNOS as managing software for these systems. Latest deployment of the OcNOS-based solution is an implementation of mesh radio network in one of the top five Israeli IT companies that consist of more than 30,000 devices.

“Working with IP Infusion, we will eliminate the barrier faced by service providers of buying the source code and creating the systems by themselves,” said Alexander Cheskis, Co-Founder and CEO at Larch Networks. “Larch Networks satisfies the needs for a growing variety of integration use cases. We are now able to lower the barriers of entry for disaggregated networking and match their requirements whether they are developing industrial-grade networks for security and military devices or data centers with high-speed requirements.”

“We are excited to be working with Larch Networks to bring disaggregated networking solutions that allow for customization with standard software and hardware options at a lower cost to their worldwide customer base,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “With OcNOS, Larch Networks customers can simplify their option to network development and accelerate their development of disaggregated networks for today and for the future.”

OcNOS is the industry’s first full-featured modular extensible network OS for white box open networking solutions offering advanced capabilities that include extensive switching and routing support ranging from MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching), PTP (Precision Timing Protocol) and APIs/protocols for SDN (Software Defined Networking). OcNOS features hybrid, centralized, or distributed network support; scalable, modular high-performance network; and a robust data plane built on merchant silicon.

About Larch Networks

Larch Networks is a systems engineering, implementation and deployment company of professionals who have an in-depth background in complex project management, system design, fabrication, and integration. Larch Networks provide exceptional electronics and software engineering expertise and integration services to both domestic and international clientele. Our staff, who are engineers at their core, have honed years of real-world expertise in the design and integration of high-load switching and communication platforms, thin clients, Linux, and embedded devices for IoT (internet of things), enterprise, telecom, industrial and military applications – delivering creative and cost-effective solutions for our clients. More information can be found at https://larch-networks.com/

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is a solution provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 300 customers and is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition and Commercial SONiC Distribution. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

IP Infusion, ZebOS, and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ursula Herrick



Herrick Media



ursula@herrickmedia.com

408-202-0865