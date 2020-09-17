Iteris Awarded $1.1 Million Contract by City of Moreno Valley for Smart Mobility Initiative

Project Will Implement Advanced Video and Radar Detection Systems to Improve Traffic Flow and Safety Across Major Intersections in the Southern California City

71 intersections in Moreno Valley will be upgraded with state-of-the-art, above-ground detection with advanced dilemma zone mitigation technology

Initiative supports city’s goal of improving safety and mobility for vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians









SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ITI #IoT—Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a $1.1 million contract by the City of Moreno Valley to supply Iteris’ Vantage Vector® hybrid video and radar detection systems throughout the Southern California city.

With the Vantage Vector hybrid detection system – an all-in-one detection sensor that combines video and radar for stop-bar and advanced zone detection – the City of Moreno Valley will be able to differentiate between vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians, helping traffic to flow more efficiently and improving safety for all road users, while saving the city money and unnecessary construction by eliminating the need for in-ground hardware. The Vantage Vector detection system also provides robust data for smart mobility applications, automated traffic signal performance measures (ATSPM) software, and adaptive traffic control systems.

In addition to its multimodal detection and differentiation capabilities, the Vantage Vector system integrates video detection with high-precision radar sensing technology to provide total coverage of the dilemma zone – the point at which a driver approaching a yellow signal has to make a split-second decision to either unsafely stop and risk a rear-end collision or proceed to cross the intersection, potentially running a red light and risking a right-angle crash. Vantage Vector’s advanced dilemma zone detection capabilities mitigate these risks by either extending a signal phase to give drivers more time to react or enabling an all-red phase to avoid collisions while crossing the intersection.

The Vantage Vector detection system is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility™ Platform – the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

“Iteris offered the best combination of features and value, and our maintenance staff finds the units easy to operate and maintain,” said John Kerenyi, acting city traffic engineer at the City of Moreno Valley. “The new systems will have an immediate safety impact, will advance our goal to support all users and will help maintain better detection in the long term, especially during construction jobs.”

“We are pleased to be able to support the City of Moreno Valley’s goal of improving safety and mobility for the city’s vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, while maximizing efficiency throughout its transportation network,” said Mark Nogaki, vice president, sales and customer success, Roadway Sensors at Iteris. “This new contract, which is testament to the spirit of innovation at the City of Moreno Valley, demonstrates increasing demand for Iteris’ leading solutions for the smart mobility infrastructure management market and underscores the city’s commitment to a technology framework that will serve the community for decades to come.”

