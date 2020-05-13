Jumia Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

Gross profit after Fulfillment expense reaches €2.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA loss decreases by 10% year-over-year, reaching its lowest level in the past 6 quarters

Operating loss decreases by 4% year-over-year

LAGOS, Nigeria – Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) ("Jumia" or the "Company") announced today its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Results highlights

Usage growth Annual Active Consumers reached 6.4 million, a year-over-year increase of 51%. Orders reached 6.4 million, a year-over-year increase of 28%. GMV was €190 million, a year-over-year decrease of 11% compared to GMV adjusted for perimeter changes as well as previously reported improper sales practices of €214 million in the first quarter of 2019. This trajectory was attributable to the continued effects from the business mix rebalancing initiated in 2019 as well as the supply and logistics disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

JumiaPay development TPV reached €35.5 million, a year-over-year increase of 71%, taking on-platform TPV penetration from 10% in the first quarter of 2019 to 19% in the first quarter of 2020. JumiaPay Transactions reached 2.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 77%, representing 35% on-platform penetration in terms of Orders.

Monetization development Gross profit reached €18.4 million, a year-over-year increase of 21%.

Cost efficiency Gross profit after Fulfillment expense reached a record €2.5 million, compared to less than €0.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. Sales & Advertising expense was €8.9 million, the lowest level since 2017, and a year-over-year decrease of 25%. 12-month Sales & Advertising expense per Annual Active Consumer decreased by 26% from €11 in the first quarter of 2019 to €8 in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA loss was €35.6 million, the lowest level in the past 6 quarters and a year-over-year decrease of 10%. Operating loss was €43.7 million, a 4% decrease year-over-year.



“ The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020 brought about a complex combination of health, economic and operational challenges. Our first priority was to help our employees, consumers and communities stay safe. On the operational side, we took prompt action to ensure business continuity and adjust our logistics to meet high standards of safety and hygiene”, commented Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Jumia.

“ We believe the COVID-19 pandemic proves that e-commerce has a key role to play in helping consumers safely access essential goods and providing an efficient distribution channel for brands and sellers, at a time when offline channels are disrupted. We are more than ever confident about the relevance of Jumia and the gradual adoption of e-commerce by both consumers and sellers.

In 2019, we focused on what is proving to be crucial to navigate this crisis: affordable, high purchase frequency product categories and cost efficiency. We are driving Annual Active Consumers growth, which was up 51% year-over-year, and orders, up 28%, at the same time as reducing Sales & Advertising expense by 25% over the same period. Our Adjusted EBITDA loss decreased by 10% year-over-year, reaching the lowest level in the past 6 quarters, as we make progress on our path to profitability.”

FIRST QUARTER 2020 – BUSINESS UPDATES

Selected initiatives to drive usage growth

Strong focus on marketplace relevance, adjusting our commercial campaigns and merchandising to consumers’ needs: “Stay safe” campaign launched in March 2020, in partnership with Reckitt Benckiser, focused on hygiene and sanitary products. A number of other brands joined this initiative across various markets, including Procter & Gamble and Unilever. Beyond food and hygiene product staples, we launched curated product collections targeting specific needs resulting from confinement measures: “Stay fit at home” featuring sports and fitness products. “Home entertainment” including children games, toys and board games. “Tik Tok lovers” featuring phone and selfie accessories as a result of increased reliance on social media and video to connect with others.

Closely monitoring price gouging behavior. While we continuously monitor pricing levels across product categories to ensure price competitiveness, we have enhanced our monitoring processes for a target list of 1,000 essential products in each country to protect consumers from potential price gouging.

Engaging consumers with relevant social media and live content. We launched the “Stay entertained with Jumia” series with live music streaming events and DJ sets in a digital party format, notably in Ghana, in partnership with various brands including MTN, Pernod Ricard and KFC.

Increased demand from sellers to join the Jumia platform as offline distribution channels are largely disrupted. We have onboarded a number of high-profile brands on Jumia Mall, our dedicated space to brands or their official distributor, including Coca-Cola and Nigerian Breweries in Nigeria, PepsiCo and Nivea (Beiersdorf) in Egypt.

JumiaPay business developments

Launch of JumiaPay in Tunisia. As of March 31, 2020, JumiaPay was live in 7 markets: Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Kenya and Tunisia.

“Contactless safe delivery” campaign leveraging JumiaPay. To remove the need for physical contact or cash exchange at delivery, we encouraged consumers to prepay for orders online using JumiaPay and rolled-out a “Pay on delivery” feature leveraging JumiaPay.

Continued development of new consumer use cases as part of the JumiaPay app. To support the fight against COVID-19, we introduced a direct donation system enabled by JumiaPay on the app, covering 5 relevant charities in each country. As part of the home entertainment theme, we launched a service where consumers can purchase game subscriptions or credit for in-app purchases on the JumiaPay app for popular games like Free Fire, PUBG, Fortnite and League of Legends.



Advertising update

At the end of March 31, 2020, our advertising services were available across 9 out of 11 countries, compared to 5 markets at the end of 2019.

In the first quarter of 2020, we ran advertising campaigns for a number of high-profile brands including Adidas, L’Oreal, Microsoft, Sensodyne and Mondelez.

Action against COVID-19 – Commitment to community

Donations of half a million of CE certified face masks to health ministries across Africa for use by health workers, leveraging our cross-border platform from China.

Free meal delivery to first responders & health workers in Morocco and Tunisia through our Jumia Food platform.

Free of charge educational campaigns on our platform across 9 countries. Campaigns were set-up within a 48-hour turnaround time generating, to date, over 5 million impressions.

SELECTED OPERATIONAL KPIs

1. Marketplace KPIs

For the three months ended March 31, YoY 2019 2020 Change Annual Active Consumers (mm) 4.3 6.4 51.0 % Number of Orders (mm) 5.0 6.4 27.7 % GMV (€ mm) 213.9 1 189.6 (11.3) % 1 Adjusted for perimeter changes and improper sales practices.

In the first quarter of 2020, GMV was €190 million, down 11% on a year-over-year basis. This trajectory was attributable to two main factors: The effects of the business mix rebalancing initiated last year continued playing out this quarter. To support our path to profitability, we decreased promotional intensity and consumer incentives on lower consumer lifetime value business while increasing our focus on every-day product categories to drive consumer adoption and usage. The sharpest GMV contraction was registered in the consumer electronics and mobile phones categories. The fastest growing categories in GMV terms were digital services, which are every-day services such as airtime recharge or utility bills payment offered via our JumiaPay app, and the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (“FMCG”) category. The business mix rebalancing effects were further exacerbated by the COVID-19 outbreak, which caused challenges for our cross-border business and procurement issues for our sellers, affecting stock availability for the mobile phones and consumer electronics categories as well as fashion. The performance of the mobile phones category was also affected by the scaling down of the mobile week campaign in certain markets in light of the COVID-19 disruption.

In parallel, we continued generating robust consumer adoption and usage. Annual Active Consumers reached 6.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 (up 51% compared to the first quarter of 2019), Orders reached 6.4 million (up 28%), while our Sales & Advertising expense decreased by 25% over the same period.

The confinement measures put in place in Africa in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak had an immediate impact on our business, with the impact on volumes and items sold varying by product category and country. During the last 15 days of March, as confinement measures were put in place in a number of countries, we saw a surge in demand for essentials, notably grocery products, which experienced a 4 times increase in terms of items sold compared to the same period in the previous year. On the other hand, Jumia Food sales were negatively impacted by restaurant shutdowns. On a geographic basis, volumes surged in some markets, such as Morocco and Tunisia, while lock-downs and confinement measures impacted supply in others, such as Nigeria and South Africa, limiting our ability to meet consumer demand. The countries that have been the most severely affected by confinement measures have experienced a gradual volume recovery since mid-April, while the countries that saw a surge in volumes continued to experience robust momentum throughout April. Overall, in terms of items sold, we ended the month of April c.3% above the first week of March levels. We expect that significant geographic differences and volatility will remain in the short to medium term.



2. JumiaPay KPIs

For the three months ended March 31, YoY 2019 2020 Change TPV (€ million) 20.7 35.5 71.3 % JumiaPay Transactions (million) 1.3 2.3 77.4 %

TPV accelerated by 71% from €20.7 million in the first quarter of 2019 to €35.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. On-platform penetration of JumiaPay as a percentage of GMV reached 18.7% in the first quarter of 2020, almost twice the level of penetration in the first quarter of 2019 of 9.7%.

JumiaPay Transactions increased by 77% from 1.3 million in the first quarter of 2019 to 2.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. 35% of Orders placed on the Jumia platform in the first quarter of 2020 were paid for using JumiaPay, compared to 26% in the first quarter of 2019.

The strong growth of JumiaPay was partly attributable to the ramp up of JumiaPay operations in Ghana and Morocco which were newly launched in the first quarter of 2019, and Kenya where we launched JumiaPay in the second quarter of 2019. It was also a result of increasing penetration of JumiaPay in the countries where it was already live in the first quarter of 2019, driven by continued education of consumers around payment and enhancements of the JumiaPay value proposition.

Currently only the digital services offered via the JumiaPay app, such as airtime recharge, utility bills payments, transport ticketing etc., are monetized by charging a commission to the relevant third-party service provider featured on the JumiaPay app. In the future, we intend to expand and monetize payment and financial services beyond the Jumia platform.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1. Revenue

For the three months ended March 31, YoY (€ million) 20191 2020 Change Marketplace revenue 15.7 19.1 21.8 % Commissions 5.2 6.9 34.6 % Fulfillment 5.0 6.5 29.4 % Marketing & Advertising 0.9 1.2 33.7 % Value Added Services 4.6 4.5 (2.7) % First Party revenue 15.6 9.9 (36.4) % Platform revenue 31.2 29.0 (7.2) % Non-Platform revenue 0.2 0.3 39.4 % Total Revenue 31.4 29.3 (6.9) %

1 Certain types of vouchers and consumer incentives were reclassified from Sales & Advertising to Revenue in 2019. The cumulative effect for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was included in the results for the three months ended September 30, 2019. In order to enhance comparability with the quarterly results for 2020, quarterly results for 2019 are adjusted to reflect the impact of the reclassification, as further described in “Voucher and consumer incentives reclassification” section.

Marketplace revenue reached €19 million in the first quarter of 2020, up 22% compared to the first quarter of 2019. Commissions revenue, which are charged to sellers, increased by 35% in the first quarter of 2020 on a year-over-year basis. Commissions grew despite a decrease in GMV as a result of enhanced promotional discipline and a decrease in consumer incentives, which are partly accounted for as deductions from commission revenue. Fulfillment revenue, which comprises delivery fees charged to consumers, increased by 29% in the first quarter of 2020 on a year-over-year basis, in parallel with Orders growth. Marketing & Advertising revenue, which corresponds to the revenue generated from the sale of a diversified range of ad solutions to sellers and advertisers, increased by 34% in the first quarter of 2020 on a year-over-year basis. Value Added Services revenue, which includes revenue from services charged to our sellers, such as logistics services, packaging, or content creation, decreased by 2.7% in the first quarter of 2020 on a year-over-year basis. This was largely a result of a sharp reduction in international logistics revenue starting from February, as our cross-border business was affected by the manufacturing facilities shutdowns in China.

reached €19 million in the first quarter of 2020, up 22% compared to the first quarter of 2019. First Party revenue decreased by 36% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019. As our marketplace continues to gain depth, we are able to undertake fewer sales on a first party basis.

decreased by 36% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019. As our marketplace continues to gain depth, we are able to undertake fewer sales on a first party basis. Shifts in the mix between first party and marketplace activities trigger substantial variations in our Revenue as we record the full sales price net of returns as First Party revenue and only commissions and fees in the case of Marketplace revenue. Accordingly, we steer our operations not on the basis of our total Revenue, but rather on the basis of Gross profit, as changes between third-party and first-party sales are largely eliminated at the Gross profit level.

2. Gross Profit

For the three months ended March 31, YoY (€ million) 2019 2020 Change Gross Profit 15.2 18.4 20.7 %

Gross profit increased by 21% to €18.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 from €15.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 as a result of the increase in Marketplace revenue.

3. Fulfillment Expense

For the three months ended March 31, YoY (€ million) 2019 2020 Change Fulfillment expense 15.2 15.9 4.5 %

Fulfillment expense grew by 5% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019 while Orders increased by 28% over the same period. This was partly due to a lower proportion of cross-border packages which reduced our overall freight and shipping expense per package.

During the first quarter of 2020, Gross profit after Fulfillment expense reached a record €2.5 million compared to less €0.1 million in the first quarter of 2019, demonstrating continued progress on our path to profitability.

4. Sales & Advertising Expense

For the three months ended March 31, YoY (€ million) 20191 2020 Change Sales & Advertising 11.9 8.9 (25.3) %

1 Certain types of vouchers and consumer incentives were reclassified from Sales & Advertising to Revenue in 2019. The cumulative effect for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was included in the results for the three months ended September 30, 2019. In order to enhance comparability with the quarterly results for 2020, quarterly results for 2019 are adjusted to reflect the impact of the reclassification, as further described in “Voucher and consumer incentives reclassification” section.

Sales & Advertising expense decreased by 25% from €11.9 million in the first quarter of 2019 to €8.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, its lowest level in almost 3 years. Our Sales & Advertising expense per Annual Active Consumer decreased by 26% from €11.1 per Annual Active Consumer in the first quarter of 2019 to €8.2 in the first quarter of 2020. We have made a number of enhancements to our performance marketing strategy across search and social media channels, allowing us to acquire new users and drive conversion in a more effective manner. We also improved the performance of our app push notifications, aimed at driving repeat purchase, based on the purchase history of consumers.

5. General and Administrative Expense, Technology and Content Expense

For the three months ended March 31, YoY (€ million) 2019 2020 Change General and Administrative (“G&A”) 27.8 30.4 9.4 % of which Share Based Compensation (“SBC”) 4.3 6.0 38.5 % G&A, excluding SBC 23.5 24.4 4.1 % Technology & Content (“Tech”) 5.9 7.2 22.3 % G&A and Tech expenses, excluding SBC 29.3 31.6 7.7 %

General & Administrative expense excluding SBC reached €24.4 million, up 4% compared to the first quarter of 2019. As the first quarter of 2019 did not fully reflect a number of organizational enhancements made in the course of 2019 to operate the business as a listed company, we believe the amount of G&A expense, excluding SBC, of the fourth quarter of 2019 is a more relevant comparative base for the first quarter of 2020. G&A expense, excluding SBC and restructuring expense, was €31.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, G&A, excluding SBC expense, decreased by 23% or more than €7 million compared to the prior quarter, partly due to staff costs and professional fees savings.

Tech expense reached €7.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, up 22% on a year-over-year basis and down 7% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, mostly as a result of hosting costs savings.

6. Operating Loss and Adjusted EBITDA

For the three months ended March 31, YoY (€ million) 2019 2020 Change Operating loss (45.5) (43.7) (3.9) % Depreciation and Amortization 1.7 2.1 25.7 % Share-Based Compensation (“SBC”) 4.3 6.0 38.5 % Adjusted EBITDA (39.5) (35.6) (9.8) %

Operating loss decreased by 4% to €43.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 from €45.5 million in the first quarter of 2019, as Adjusted EBITDA loss decreased by €4 million or 10% over the same period. This decrease was driven by an increase in our Gross Profit after Fulfillment Expense and a reduction in Sales & Advertising expense. Adjusted EBITDA loss was €35.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, which is the lowest level in the past 6 quarters, demonstrating meaningful progress on our path to profitability.

7. Cash Position

At the end of March 31, 2020, we had €191.1 million of cash on our balance sheet.

Guidance

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the ensuing economic challenges result in substantial uncertainty concerning our business and financial outlook.

We expect the effects of the business mix rebalancing to continue playing out over at least the first half of 2020. These effects will be further exacerbated by the COVID-19 outbreak, which is causing a number of supply and logistics challenges. As a result, we currently expect continued GMV weakness over at least the first half of 2020, with better Order and Annual Active Consumers growth, on a year-over-year basis.

We remain committed to reducing our Adjusted EBITDA loss in absolute terms in 2020 compared to 2019.

Legal Proceedings

In 2019, several putative class action lawsuits were filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and the New York County Supreme Court against us, certain of our officers, the members of our Supervisory Board, the underwriters of our initial public offering and our authorized representative and, in New York State court, our auditor. The cases assert claims under federal securities laws based on alleged misstatements and omissions in connection with and following our initial public offering. These actions remain in their preliminary stages. Two similar putative class action lawsuits filed in the Kings County Supreme Court were voluntarily dismissed in late 2019.

Conference Call and Webcast information

Jumia will host a conference call today, May 13, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time to discuss Jumia’s results. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Participant Dial in (Toll Free): 1-888-317-6016

Participant International Dial in: 1-412-317-6016

Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9657

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on the Jumia Investor Relations website: https://investor.jumia.com/

An archived webcast will be available following the call.

(UNAUDITED) Consolidated statement of comprehensive income as of March 31, 2019 and 2020 For the three months ended March 31, March 31, In thousands of EUR 2019 2020 Revenue 31,417 29,252 Cost of revenue 16,176 10,860 Gross profit 15,241 18,392 Fulfillment expense 15,227 15,915 Sale and advertising expense 11,888 8,875 Technology and content expense 5,868 7,177 General and administrative expense 27,777 30,390 Other operating income 61 314 Other operating expense 40 95 Operating loss (45,498) (43,746) Finance income 606 2,637 Finance costs 831 1,060 Loss before Income tax (45,723) (42,169) Income tax expense 80 115 Loss for the period (45,803) (42,284) Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (45,736) (42,217) Non-controlling interests (67) (67) Loss for the period (45,803) (42,284) Other comprehensive income/loss to be classified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations – net of tax (11,872) 10,103 Other comprehensive income / (loss) on net investment in foreign operations – net of tax 12,229 (10,706) Other comprehensive income / (loss) 357 (603) Total comprehensive loss for the period (45,446) (42,887) Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (45,379) (42,818) Non-controlling interests (67) (69) Total comprehensive loss for the period (45,446) (42,887)

(UNAUDITED) Consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020 As of December 31, March 31, In thousands of EUR 2019 2020 Assets Non-current assets Property and equipment 17,434 17,986 Intangible assets 47 40 Deferred tax assets 109 — Other non-current assets 1,508 1,433 Total Non-current assets 19,098 19,459 Current assets Inventories 9,996 9,040 Trade and other receivables 16,936 13,000 Income tax receivables 725 1,096 Other taxes receivables 5,395 7,197 Prepaid expenses 12,593 12,384 Term deposits and other current assets 62,418 421 Cash and cash equivalents 170,021 191,146 Total Current assets 278,084 234,284 Total Assets 297,182 253,743 Equity and Liabilities Equity Share capital 156,816 156,816 Share premium 1,018,276 1,018,276 Other reserves 104,114 109,486 Accumulated losses (1,096,134) (1,138,347) Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company 183,072 146,231 Non-controlling interests (498) (567) Total Equity 182,574 145,664 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Non-current borrowings 6,127 7,329 Provisions for liabilities and other charges – non-current 226 261 Deferred income – non-current 1,201 1,108 Total Non-current liabilities 7,554 8,698 Current liabilities Current borrowings 3,056 2,904 Trade and other payables 56,438 48,160 Income tax payables 10,056 9,950 Other taxes payable 4,473 5,826 Provisions for liabilities and other charges 27,040 28,208 Deferred income 5,991 4,333 Total Current liabilities 107,054 99,381 Total Liabilities 114,608 108,079 Total Equity and Liabilities 297,182 253,743

Contacts

Jumia Technologies AG



Safae Damir

Head of Investor Relations



investor-relations@jumia.com

