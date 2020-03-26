Kaplan Survey: Most Parents of High School Students Concerned Their Children Will Fall Behind Academically, Amid COVID-19 School Closures

Also: Fewer than Half Are Confident in their Ability to Manage Their Child’s Learning at Home

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A majority (62 percent) of parents of high school students say they are concerned that school closures because of COVID-19 will cause their child to fall behind in their academic career, according to a recent Kaplan nationwide survey*. The survey also finds that less than half (48 percent) of the parents surveyed are confident that they can manage their child’s learning at home, given the support and information they currently have.

One study finds that as of March 25, almost every state has closed their schools because of COVID-19, affecting at least 55.1 million students.

The Kaplan survey also finds that a majority of high school parents are also thinking about a series of other COVID-19-related issues that may impact their children:

61 percent say they are concerned about their child’s mental well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic

71 percent express concern that their child will be distracted from their schoolwork by social media apps and video games

A majority are concerned about the effects of social distancing, with 57 percent saying they are worried about their child’s ability to get sufficient socializing and fun time with peers

Additionally, 54 percent say they are concerned about their child’s ability to get sufficient physical activity and exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic

“What we are seeing across the United States right now is an unprecedented situation, with parents, students, and schools all trying to adjust to ‘the new normal’ and figure out how to best navigate a series of social and academic challenges they’ve never anticipated having to tackle,” said Dennis Yim, director of academics, Kaplan Test Prep. “We know that many parents are in the new situation of either working from home or looking for a job because they were laid off, and also making sure their child is productive with their school work. It’s only natural that parents are expressing this level of concern for their child’s well being in a host of areas. This is a learning process for everyone involved and we are confident that as the weeks go by, everyone will be making adjustments to make things easier and more manageable. In the meantime, we encourage parents to lean on each other and learn from one another. Everyone is doing the best they can.”

*Based on the results of a nationwide survey conducted by email of 304 parents of high school students, between March 19 and March 20.

