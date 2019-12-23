Kneron to Show Off Their Partner Ecosystem at CES 2020

On-device Edge AI startup building towards their vision: The Edge AI Net

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kneron, Inc., a leading on-device edge artificial intelligence (AI) company based in San Diego, is exhibiting at CES 2020 in Las Vegas and will be showing off its growing ecosystem of products powered by Kneron on-device AI solutions. Located in South Hall 2, Booth #26152, Kneron’s partner demos highlight how they will build the Edge AI Net, or AIoT 3.0.

Kneron’s CES booth demos will include:

Acer BYOC’s aiSage Solution – Enterprise edge computing device that turns data into action, with Kneron’s KL520 powering the on-device AI inferencing

– Enterprise edge computing device that turns data into action, with Kneron’s KL520 powering the on-device AI inferencing AAEON Edge AI Computing Module – With KL520 on-board, AAEON’s solutions provide on-device AI inferencing for OEMs and ODMs

– With KL520 on-board, AAEON’s solutions provide on-device AI inferencing for OEMs and ODMs Amaryllo IP Camera – CES 2020 Innovation Award-winning company is developing an IP Camera with KL520 accelerating its AI inferencing

– CES 2020 Innovation Award-winning company is developing an IP Camera with KL520 accelerating its AI inferencing Brickcom USB AI Stick – USB plug-in to enable edge AI computation power on any USB device, powered by KL520

– USB plug-in to enable edge AI computation power on any USB device, powered by KL520 Primax Smart Doorbell and Intercom – KL520 inside to intelligently recognize and interact with the person at your front door

– KL520 inside to intelligently recognize and interact with the person at your front door Daan (IDH) Door Security Solution – Ultra-secure door security solution with KL520 inside that recognizes friends and staff while keeping everyone else out

– Ultra-secure door security solution with KL520 inside that recognizes friends and staff while keeping everyone else out Xiaobei Smart Door Viewer – Monitors anyone at your front door and recognizes friend or stranger powered by KL520 providing the AI inferencing

Kneron’s vision is to build the Edge AI Net, or AIoT 3.0, which democratizes AI and allows devices to communicate with each other to create actions independent of a centralized cloud-based AI. This reduces AI computing latency, increases privacy and security, and creates a future where AI can seamlessly be everywhere making life more seamless and intuitive.

Displaying multiple market-ready partner demos at CES also shows how far Kneron has led the way for on-device edge AI. While many in the industry have solutions still in concept or development mode, Kneron is already shipping theirs with products available in the market.

Albert Liu, Kneron founder, and CEO, stated, “This past year has seen a whirlwind of activity that netted Kneron amazing partnerships that have really accelerated us towards our goals of enabling AI inferencing everywhere. While our facial recognition security solutions have made headlines, we are so much more than that. We’re excited to show the full spectrum of our technology at CES 2020, and we can’t wait to see you there.”

Editor’s Notes

For more information about Kneron, please visit their LinkedIn page or their website.

About Kneron

Kneron, established in San Diego in 2015, is a leading provider of edge AI solutions. It is dedicated to the design and development of integrated software and hardware solutions for the smart home, smart surveillance, smartphones, personal computers, robots, drones, and various IoT devices. Their corporate mission is to enable AI everywhere through simplifying and making affordable the adoption of on-device edge AI. Kneron’s investors include Horizons Ventures, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, CDIB, Himax Technologies, Inc, Qualcomm, Thundersoft, Sequoia Capital, and CYZONE. To date, Kneron has received financing of more than US$33 million.

For more information about Kneron, please visit: http://www.kneron.com/about.php.

Contacts

PR Contact

Jason Zheng



Phone: (415) 988 5278



Email: jason.zheng@kneron.us