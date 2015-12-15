 L&T Technology Services Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Awards, USA

LTTS recognized in the “Product” Category for its innovative healthcare and smart campus solutions – Chest rAI™ & i-BEMS

BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Awards–L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced that two of its digital solutions have been recognized with the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards in the “Product” category presented by the Business Intelligence Group, USA.

LTTS has been recognized for its innovative products – Chest rAI™, LTTS’ AI based chest X-Ray analysis system to assist radiologists in improving speed and accuracy of diagnosis and LTTS’ proprietary building automation framework, i-BEMS that operates as an enterprise IoT solution and unifies all campus operations under one system.

There is an acute shortage of radiologists across the globe, leading to delayed interpretation & decision and thus longer wait time for patients. The AI-assisted solution from LTTS assists radiologists by fast triaging abnormalities in X-Ray, annotating and automatic report generation. LTTS has been lauded for creating a product that will benefit millions.

LTTS has also been recognized for contextualizing its offering to suit the ‘new normal’ scenario and create a new module, i-BEMS Shield for a safer workplace environment. i-BEMS, LTTS’ smart building solutions for a post-COVID future – enables features such as automated temperature detection, monitoring of building air quality, and smart maintenance of social distancing norms.

Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group, USA said, “The pandemic has made mankind realize the true potential of technology in positively influencing our lives like never before. The world has witnessed some of the best of innovations in the last few months including democratization of access to new-age medical technologies. The role of engineering services in these disruptions is commendable and we value the consistent contributions made by LTTS on this front.”

Dr Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director at L&T Technology Services said, “We are pleased to receive the prestigious BIG Innovation Award, which is a true testament to the exemplary work done by LTTS engineers for our global customers. With a formidable digital portfolio that includes over 550 technology patents, LTTS is continually blending ideas and innovations with investments in new age technologies to deliver differentiated engineering solutions uniquely designed to address complex real-life problems faced by the industry. Having joined hands with leading lights of the academic world to create innovations such as the Chest X-Ray analysis system, LTTS believes in creating an ecosystem of excellence to continue engineering the change for the benefit of society.”

The BIG Innovation Awards, recognizes organizations and people who bring new ideas to life from companies across the globe, are judged by a panel of experts which include a select group of business leaders and senior industry executives.

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 53 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 16,000 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 62 innovation labs as of December 31, 2020.

