Ludia Announces Lovelink, First Interactive Dating Mobile Game

Dating simulation game will let players swipe, match, and find virtual love in a new genre of interactive story

MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading mobile game publisher Ludia Inc, a Fremantle company, today announced the launch of a new game, Lovelink, available now for download on the App Store and Google Play Store. With a brand new take on the interactive story game genre, Lovelink is a virtual dating simulation that lets the player match with exciting characters and navigate thrilling storylines.

“I am tremendously excited to announce Lovelink, Ludia’s first interactive dating mobile game,” says Alex Thabet, President and CEO of Ludia. “Mobile trends continue to evolve, and we are thrilled to forge a new path in the interactive narrative genre. The gripping storylines and relatable characters will leave players waiting for more.”

In Lovelink, players will swipe, match, and chat with a unique and diverse set of characters in an interactive chat simulation. By going on exciting dates and encounters from the comfort of home, players will define their storyline to make personalized choices, and build and nurture their relationships. With over 75 characters to match with and new ones added weekly, players will always find that special someone to spark up their lives.

“The team here has been incredibly passionate about creating a visually and narratively diverse, inclusive and most importantly, FUN dating app experience like no other with Lovelink,” says Lovelink producer, Gemma Stewart. “It’s been a privilege to work with such a dedicated & creative team and we are confident there is someone for everyone on Lovelink!”

Starting today, players can download Lovelink from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Stay up to date by following Lovelink on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Press assets can be accessed here.

About Ludia Inc.

Ludia Inc. is one of Canada’s leading mobile video game companies. Its high-quality portfolio includes original games based on internationally recognized brands such as Jurassic World: Alive. Dragons: Titan Uprising, Warriors of Waterdeep, What’s Your Story, Jurassic World™: The Game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Legends, Dragons: Rise of Berk, and much more. The development studio welcomes almost 400 dynamic and bright crew members. Awarded “Canada’s Best Game Maker” by Apple, Ludia was also recognized for “Best Place to Work 2018” by gamesindustry.biz and “Montreal’s Top Employers 2020”.

For more information, visit ludia.com, our Facebook page Facebook/LudiaGames, LinkedIn/Ludia or Twitter/LudiaGames.

About Fremantle

Fremantle is one of the largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content in the world. From Got Talent to My Brilliant Friend, Family Feud to The Young Pope, Idols to American Gods, The Price is Right to Neighbours and The X Factor to Deutschland 83 – we are behind the world’s most-loved and most-watched shows.

We have an outstanding international network of production teams, companies and labels in over 30 countries – our Fremantle family includes UFA (Germany), Wildside (Italy), Abot Hameiri (Israel), Miso Film (Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Blue Circle (Netherlands), Original Productions (USA) and Easy Tiger (Australia) to name a few. We produce in excess of 12,000 hours of original programming, roll out more than 70 formats and air 400 programmes a year worldwide. We also distribute over 20,000 hours of content in more than 200 territories. As a world leader in digital and branded entertainment, we have more than 370 million subscribers across 1,500 social channels and over 100 billion views across all platforms – and are the creator of Facebook’s most viewed video of all time, The Sacred Riana. For more information, visit www.fremantle.com, or follow us @FremantleHQ and visit our LinkedIn and Facebook pages.

Contacts

Rose Agozzino



ragozzino@ludia.com

514-313-3370 x214