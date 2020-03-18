Medallia Recognized as a Leader in Employee Experience Management Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced it has been named a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Employee Experience Management For Large Enterprises, Q1 2020 in addition to being named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Feedback Management Platforms, Q1 2020 report last month.

The Forrester New Wave™: Experience Management report gave Medallia a differentiated rating in the criteria of surveying methods, recommendations and workflow, tooling and ease of use, along with vision and market approach. According to the Forrester report, Medallia shines for its more complete customer experience integration, offering strong trend analysis, text analysis capabilities, and links to business outcome data. Forrester notes that Medallia’s strong trend analysis and recommendation capabilities are helpful for guiding managers to effective action.

“We are thrilled to have been recognized by Forrester as a leader among both customer and employee experience platforms. We are seeing a continued convergence of these spaces as both human resource and customer experience leaders have recognized that employees who feel valued deliver superior experiences. Medallia is unrivaled in its ability to systematically capture employee signals and recommend actions to every part of the business, from executives to frontline leaders,” said Elena Hutchison, global vice president of analyst relations.

Leslie Stretch, Medallia’s CEO added, “Employee experience is the new frontier of great customer experience, and Medallia is the first to take the unique approach of looking at employee and customer experience together to understand how one impacts the other. We are delighted to see chief human resource officers and their teams adopting our employee products to drive amazing customer experience.”

Additional Resources

Learn more about Medallia Experience Cloud for Employee Experience

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

www.medallia.com

© 2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

PR Contact:

Valerie Beaudett



press@medallia.com

+1 (650) 400-7833

IR Contact:

Carolyn Bass



ir@medallia.com