Mouser Electronics’ “Engineering Big Ideas” Campaign Continues Win Streak with Ad Age Gold

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdAge—Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader empowering innovation, is proud to announce that its Engineering Big Ideas video series has received the Gold award for Campaign of the Year in the Business to Business category from Ad Age magazine. Mouser, in conjunction with Proof Advertising, received the Small Agency Award for the series.





The Engineering Big Ideas series, part of Mouser’s popular Empowering Innovation Together™ program hosted by late celebrity engineer Grant Imahara, included insights from innovators at Nikola Motor Company, Arduino and more, with Imahara’s charismatic personality and technical expertise resonating with viewers.

The Engineering Big Ideas series also recently received top honors from the Telly Awards, the world’s premier honor for video and television content across multiple industries, and the Communicator Awards, which reward excellence in creative achievement for communication professionals. The series won one Gold Telly Award and two Silver Telly Awards, as well as two Gold Awards of Excellence from the Communicator Awards.

“Mouser is proud to receive this award from Ad Age,” said Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Marketing. “Our Engineering Big Ideas series showcases the importance of innovation around the globe, and it wouldn’t be possible without our own innovative teams, the creativity of Proof Advertising, and the undeniable contributions of Grant Imahara. We are truly honored to have our hard work recognized by industry experts.”

All videos in the Engineering Big Ideas series are available at https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/engineering-big-ideas.

Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program has been one of the most recognized and notable electronic component educational programs since 2015, highlighting a range of innovative developments from IoT and smart cities of the future to robotics technologies. To learn more about Engineering Big Ideas and all of Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together series, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/ and follow Mouser on Facebook and Twitter.

As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 800 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

