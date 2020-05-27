Newegg Unveils Direct-to-Consumer Initiative

Tailored D2C Programs Help Vendor Partners Increase Customer Acquisition and Drive Conversion

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#D2C—Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, has unveiled a Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) initiative to help its vendor partners maximize their reach within the Newegg platform. Newegg’s D2C program has been under development for the past six months and recently completed a successful initial pilot phase that yielded a 102% YoY increase in unique visitors, driving an 87% increase in sales during that same time period. Following successful completion of this initial pilot phase, Newegg is now opening its D2C program more broadly to additional vendor partners currently selling on Newegg.com.

“D2C represents the next big growth opportunity for e-commerce, and Newegg gives manufacturers a direct path to reap the rewards of a D2C campaign with very little effort,” said Anthony Chow, Newegg’s Global CEO. “By extending our expertise in all aspects of e-commerce – from marketing to merchandising to logistics – we bear the heavy lifting on behalf of our vendor partners to help them deepen customer engagement and increase sales.”

Newegg works closely with its vendor partners to understand their goals and tailor solutions to reach those goals as efficiently as possible. Typical D2C engagements include targeted customer marketing, optimization of the on-site shopping experience, and logistical support as needed. This coordinated D2C approach enables vendors to deliver high-touch customer experiences that drive engagement and conversion.

Targeted Customer Marketing

Newegg’s team of marketing experts works with each D2C partner to reach specific demographics via a suite of lead-generation tools. This includes social & influencer marketing, content production, email marketing and select SEM/SEO tactical elements. These calculated marketing efforts reach the right customers at multiple touchpoints, driving highly qualified leads to learn more about the vendor’s products on Newegg.com.

On-site Experience Optimization

Vendor partners retain full control of the shopping experience on Newegg.com to maximize the likelihood of conversion. This includes brand and item page management, as well as full pricing control throughout the campaign. Newegg captures every step of the customer journey, with insightful visitor analytics and customized reporting to measure campaign success and refine future campaigns as needed.

Logistics Support

D2C vendor partners benefit from Newegg’s nearly two decades of logistics expertise. In addition to fulfilling its own customer orders, Newegg regularly picks, packs and delivers orders on behalf of hundreds of other companies that rely on Newegg’s suite of third-party logistics (3PL) services. D2C partners have access to Newegg’s vast portfolio of end-to-end logistics solutions, including reverse logistics management and customer service & support. 3PL support is fully customizable, enabling D2C partners to outsource logistics services as needed.

To learn more about Newegg’s D2C offering, visit https://www.newegg.com/sellers/index.php/ecommerce-platform-services/.

