Newgioco Opens Wagering on Esports Events in Italy

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NWGI #Sportsbook–Newgioco Group, Inc. (“Newgioco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NWGI), a global sports betting and interactive gaming technology company providing fully integrated, omni-channel sports betting software solutions, is pleased to announce the offering of esports wagering through its online betting channel in Italy as of Friday, April 3, 2020.

Clients of our online operators through Multigioco in Italy are now able to wager on the outcome of esports competitions of League of Legends, DOTA, Starcraft, as well as esports versions of NBA Basketball, Formula One and MotoGP. Wagering on esports is intended to fill the gap left by the suspension of live sports and the limited availability niche sports events, and is available now on all online channels, including PC, tablet and mobile.

“We are absolutely committed to keeping our full team employed during the global pandemic and with the challenges currently facing our normal markets. The first result of our whole team approach is the launch of esports in the online channel in Italy within one week of regulatory approval,” stated Company Chairman and CEO, Michele Ciavarella. “The rapid go-to-market of esports offerings reflects the talent and efficiency of our design team and flexibility of our Elys platform. The focus is now to accelerate the development of our unique U.S. sports betting platform in preparation for the re-opening of markets once the crisis subsides.”

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., is a global leisure gaming technology company, with fully licensed online and land-based gaming operations and innovative betting technology platforms that provide bet processing for casinos and other gaming operators. The Company conducts its business under the registered brand Newgioco primarily through its internet-based betting distribution network on its website, www.newgioco.it as well as in retail neighborhood betting shops throughout Italy.

Newgioco offers clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. Newgioco also owns and operates innovative betting platform software providing both B2B and B2C bet processing for casinos, sports betting and other online and land-based gaming operators. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and includes statements regarding wagering on esports filling the gap left by the suspension of live sports and the limited availability niche sports events, our commitment to keeping our full team employed during the global pandemic, and the acceleration of the development of our U.S. sports betting platform in preparation for the re-opening of markets once the crisis subsides. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include our ability to fill the gap left by the suspension of live sports and the limited availability niche sports events with esports offerings, our ability to keep our full team employed during the global pandemic and accelerate the development of our U.S. sports betting platform in preparation for the re-opening of markets once the crisis subsides, and the risk factors described in Newgioco’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

