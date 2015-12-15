NFC Forum Releases New IoT, Event Management And Mobility-as-a-Service Resources

Two White papers and Infographic Available Free For Download

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NFC–The NFC Forum, the global standards-body for Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, unveiled two white papers and an infographic today ranging in topics from Internet-of-Things (IoT) data acquisition and mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) to event management and improving the customer experience with NFC.

The white papers share best practices, recommendations, use cases and examples and can be downloaded for free along with an infographic here. NFC is one of the most popular and prolific technologies in the world and is found on the estimated three billion smartphones in use today.

125 Billion By 2030

According to IHS Markit by 2030, the number of connected IoT devices worldwide will top 125 billion reaching into almost every aspect of business and consumer life. NFC’s simple “tap and go” paradigm enables initial configuration, control, troubleshooting assistance, data acquisition and updating for IoT and other devices. This unique capability of NFC helps businesses establish and foster stronger connections with their customers.

IoT Data Acquisition White Paper shares with developers and others how best to connect IoT devices to acquire and transmit data using NFC.

Improve the Event Attendee Experience – and Your Profitability – with NFC white paper shows how NFC technology offers a better event experience for everyone. The pandemic has reduced the number of live events putting organizers under increasing pressure to deliver compelling, unique customer experiences that are safe and follow local regulations. At stake is a $1.8 trillion-dollar global industry that includes musical concerts, festivals, sporting events, etc.

NFC Transforms Urban Mobility For Billions is a MaaS infographic that features the role of NFC in urban travel transformation fueled by population density, climate change and the convergence of payment, identification, authentication, access and travel information all enabled by NFC.

The NFC Forum was launched as a non-profit industry association in 2004 by leading mobile communications, semiconductor, and consumer electronics companies. The Forum’s mission is to advance the use of Near Field Communication technology by developing specifications, ensuring interoperability among devices and services, and educating the market about NFC technology. The Forum’s global member companies are currently developing specifications for a modular NFC device architecture, and protocols for interoperable data exchange and device-independent service delivery, device discovery and device capability. Only member companies can participate in the Forum’s certification program of NFC devices, readers and tags.

