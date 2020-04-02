Nintendo Download: Good Job, Fantastic Four!

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:





Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Good Job! – As the clumsy child of a CEO, you must climb the corporate ladder, one wacky puzzle at a time. Complete tasks in multiple ways as you experiment with interactive environments – a projector can be wheeled gently through an electric door … unless, of course, you want to catapult it through a wall. You may knock over a priceless item or two in the process, but as long as you get the job done, you’re one step closer to reaching the executive suite! Solve challenging puzzles, alone or in two-player mode, in this hilarious new game from Nintendo. MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order Expansion Pass – Pack 3: Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom – It’s Doctor Doom vs. Marvel’s first family. This new pack* lets you assemble your Ultimate Team with the addition of Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing as playable characters. Fight through a new story campaign that takes your team of Marvel Super Heroes through the kingdom of Latveria for a showdown with Doctor Doom. Will Doom prevail by unleashing cosmic forces the likes of which have never been seen? The Fantastic Four may be the only ones who hold the key to victory.



Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U April showers bring spring sales! Nintendo eShop is blooming with deals! Pick up some great Nintendo Switch games that are on sale now! For a limited time only, learn more at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

*Full version of game required to use DLC; sold separately.

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Members also enjoy a curated library of NES and Super NES classic games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.

Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch, http://www.nintendo.com/wiiu or http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at http://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

Contacts

Eddie Garcia



Golin



213-335-5536



egarcia@golin.com

Rich George



Golin



213-335-5554



rgeorge@golin.com