NTT Research Berkeley Summit Postponed

Event to be postponed as a result of increasing health and safety concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—NTT Research, Inc., a division of NTT (TYO:9432), today announced its plans to postpone the NTT Research Berkeley Summit as a result of health and safety concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Originally scheduled to be held on March 19-20, 2020 at the University Club atop Memorial Stadium on the UC Berkeley campus, the event is now postponed until further notice.

Whenever a pandemic like COVID-19 occurs, people come first. NTT Research and NTT have proactively implemented advice and guidelines on how to combat the spread of the virus, including encouraging staff across Japan, and in countries affected by the virus, to work remotely from home. Travel restrictions have also been put in place across the company. In-line with these proactive measures, NTT Research made the decision to postpone its NTT Research Berkeley Summit to maintain the health and safety of its employees, speakers and event guests. We are continuing to monitor and adhere to advice issued by governments and remain in close contact with credible global organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Please visit the NTT Research Berkeley Summit website for more information on the event, including updates on when the event will be held.

About NTT Research

NTT Research opened its Palo Alto offices in July 2019 as a new Silicon Valley startup to conduct basic research and advance technologies that promote positive change for humankind. Currently, three labs are housed at NTT Research: the Physics and Information Science (PHI) Lab, the Cryptography and Information Security (CIS) Lab, and the Medical and Health Informatics (MEI) Lab. The organization aims to upgrade reality in three areas: 1) quantum information, neuro-science and photonics; 2) cryptographic and information security; and 3) medical and health informatics. NTT Research is part of NTT, a global technology and business solutions provider with an annual R&D budget of $3.6 billion.

NTT and the NTT logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION and/or its affiliates. All other referenced product names are trademarks of their respective owners. © 2020 NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION

Contacts

NTT Research:



Chris Shaw



Director of Marketing



NTT Research

+1-312-888-5412



chris.shaw@ntt-research.com

Media:



Barrett Adair



Wireside Communications®



For NTT Ltd. & NTT Research



+1-804-591-0689



badair@wireside.com