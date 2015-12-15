Penn National Gaming to Launch Barstool Sportsbook Mobile App in Illinois

WYOMISSING, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN)(“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced today that the Illinois Gaming Board (“IGB”) has approved the Company’s application to offer online sports wagering in Illinois. The Company plans to launch its Barstool Sportsbook mobile app on iOS and android, as well as for desktop users, at 12:00pm CST on March 11th, 2021.

“We are extremely excited to launch our online Barstool Sportsbook in Illinois just as the college basketball regular season wraps up and bettors begin their preparations for March Madness,” said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National. “Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz started Barstool Chicago in 2012 and has worked with Chief, Eddie, Carl, and ‘White Sox’ Dave to develop a tremendous following across the state by covering all things Windy City through daily blogs and social media content, including the immensely popular ‘Red Line Radio’ podcast. As the only gaming operator with a fully integrated sports media and entertainment partner, our customers in Illinois will now be able to engage with these Barstool personalities through the online Barstool Sportsbook and enjoy their unique take on Chicago sports.”

Penn National expects to offer a number of promotional bets during the launch of the mobile Barstool Sportsbook in Illinois, including odds boosts on the Cubs and White Sox to win the 2021 World Series, a $1,000 risk-free bet after an initial deposit, and an array of wagering options related to the upcoming March Madness college basketball tournament, among others.

“On behalf of the Penn Interactive team and our partners at Barstool Sports, I want to thank the IGB for their approval of our online sports betting application,” added Mr. Snowden. “Alongside our risk management and platform providers, Kambi and White Hat Gaming, we have developed an online sports betting app which is attracting new and existing Penn National customers as evidenced by our performance to-date in Michigan and Pennsylvania. We are eager to leverage the building momentum for the Barstool Sportsbook app with our launch in Illinois and the additional launches we have planned for 2021.”

