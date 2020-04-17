Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2019-2023 | Use of HMI Technologies to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GestureRecognitionSolutionMarket–Technavio has been monitoring the gesture recognition solution market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.15 billion during 2019-2023. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.





Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Crunchfish AB, Eyesight Technologies Ltd., GestureTek, Intel Corporation, and Sony Corporation are some of the major market participants. The use of HMI technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Use of HMI technologies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Gesture recognition solution market is segmented as below:

Product Gaming Consoles PCs Smartphones Automobiles

Geographic Landscape The Americas APAC EMEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31209

Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gesture recognition solution market report covers the following areas:

Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size

Gesture Recognition Solution Market Trends

Gesture Recognition Solution Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing priority for ToF cameras for gesture recognition as one of the prime reasons driving the gesture recognition solution market growth during the next few years.

Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the gesture recognition solution market, including some of the vendors such as Crunchfish AB, Eyesight Technologies Ltd., GestureTek, Intel Corporation, and Sony Corporation. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gesture recognition solution market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist gesture recognition solution market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gesture recognition solution market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gesture recognition solution market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gesture recognition solution market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Gaming consoles – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PCs – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Smartphones – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Automobiles – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing priority for ToF cameras for gesture recognition

Market consolidation in gesture recognition solution ecosystem

Rise in number of gesture recognition-related patents

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Crunchfish AB

Eyesight Technologies Ltd.

GestureTek

Intel Corporation

Sony Corporation

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research



Jesse Maida



Media & Marketing Executive



US: +1 844 364 1100



UK: +44 203 893 3200



Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/