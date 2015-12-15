Puloli and Telit Announce New IoT Modules for Private IoT Networks

– Telit Modules Receive FCC Certification for Puloli NB-IoT Networks –

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT–Puloli, Inc., an innovative provider of standards-based, private LTE solutions for Critical Infrastructure Industries, and Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that Telit’s ME910G1 module is FCC certified with the ME310G1 expected soon for use on Puloli networks supporting NB-IoT services in the Upper 700 MHz A Block frequency band. Puloli designs, builds, and operates end-to-end private IoT networks for key operational systems in electric, water, and oil & gas delivery. Expansion of the NB-IoT ecosystem is a primary enabler for utilities, energy, and other critical infrastructure industries looking to deploy massive IoT solutions supporting both internal operations and local communities.

Telit is an accomplished and trusted partner in the smart energy ecosystem and brings their long-standing experience to utilities and smart energy projects. Telit’s ME310G1 and ME910G1 modules are based on the Qualcomm 9205® LTE modem. Recently Puloli and Qualcomm Technologies Inc. announced support of the Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem for NB-IoT operations. Since then, Puloli has been expanding the types of endpoints that can be brought online to support a diverse set of applications for utilities and other Critical Infrastructure Industries. Telit’s modules come in a small form factor with low power consumption and a rich suite of software value-added services, including an on-board application development environment, out-of-the-box device management solution, and Telit’s eleven-time award winning OneEdge, an innovative module-embedded software system with pre-packaged, secure, easy-to-use deployment and management tools.

“The Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem is ideally suited for critical infrastructure applications with on-chip compute, communication and security capabilities,” said Hari Garlapati, senior director, technology and head of Smart Utilities & Asset Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are pleased to work with Puloli and Telit in enabling reliable and secure private LTE networks based on the Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem for NB-IoT operations.”

“The addition of Telit modules is exciting news for our customers as they now have additional options for endpoints and devices supporting their emerging needs,” said Kethees Ketheesan, CEO of Puloli. “Telit modules are being integrated into an increasing number of OEM products and services providing low-cost, massive IoT capabilities such as next-gen AMI, grid modernization and SCADA augmentation. We expect these verticals will see strong NB-IoT adoption in the near future.”

“Securing FCC certification of our ME310G1 and ME910G1 modules for use on Puloli’s networks provides customers with expanded offerings for private IoT networks,” said Manish Watwani, Chief Marketing and Product Office, Telit. “We’ve been touting this as the year of massive IoT and with a growing number of utilities, smart cities and other infrastructure industries deploying IoT applications and services, we are pleased to be collaborating with Puloli to provide a beneficial solution.”

“Electric utilities and other industrial companies have acquired FCC-licensed Upper 700 MHz A Block frequency covering about one-third of the U.S.,” said Robert Finch, President of Select Spectrum. “These companies appreciate the combination of long range, extended battery life, massive scalability, excellent security and moderate cost that are all driven by 3GPP cellular industry standards.”

About Puloli, Inc.

Puloli is an IoT Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) company providing private IoT network solutions based on LTE/5G IoT standards. Puloli’s customers in Critical Infrastructure Industries such a utilities and Smart Cities value the security, reliability, control, flexibility, and the lower cost of ownership that come with Puloli private IoT networks operating on licensed spectrum. Puloli supports a wide range of frequency bands with the ability to customize channelization schemes and band plans to take advantage of unique and non-traditional spectrum availability. Puloli’s end-to-end system integration makes it a leading turn-key service provider for the private IoT industry. Founded in 2016, Puloli is based in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit Puloli.com or email info@puloli.com.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected ‘things’ to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world’s largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

