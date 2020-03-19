RealWear Announces Microsoft Teams for HMT-1 and HMT-1Z1 Headsets to Empower Firstline Workers on the Edge

Microsoft Teams on RealWear headsets allows industrial workers to use both hands for complex work procedures while remotely collaborating with subject matter experts from around the world

RealWear, Inc, a global leader of hands-free head-mounted tablets for digital transformation in industry, today announced that it is integrating Microsoft Teams for RealWear's voice-controlled Android HMT-1 headsets. With Teams on RealWear headsets, industrial workers can use both hands for complex work procedures while remotely collaborating with subject matter experts wherever they are in the world.





Voice-optimizing Microsoft Teams for our reality-first, digital second headset will deliver measurable ROI in-situ for industry, empowering all first line workers,” said Sanjay Jhawar, president of RealWear. “This integration addresses a common request from our customers to deliver Teams on HMT-1 headsets, enabling them to operate the Teams app and start a remote meeting with just their voice.”

Firstline workers often are required to work in dangerous environments where the use of both hands is critical for safety and effectiveness. These workers increasingly require access to a screen to gather information or to collaborate. With RealWear’s noise cancellation technology for voice commands combined with an adjustable micro-display screen running Android, RealWear’s HMT-1 is purpose-built for safe collaboration and knowledge transfer at the edge.

“Integrating Microsoft Teams with RealWear’s hands-free connected worker platform brings added safety to workers,” said Emma Williams, Corporate Vice President, Modern Workplace Transformations. “Microsoft Teams on RealWear has the potential to reduce downtime, as well as dependence on handheld devices in dangerous work environments.”

Two million manufacturing jobs are expected to go unfilled creating a major skills gap in the manufacturing sector according to a Deloitte study from 2017. Microsoft Teams for HMT-1 will reduce costly travel, and help workers manage issues in dangerous environments such as wind turbines and high-speed or hard-to-reach machines. According to Harvard Business Review, the firstline workforce make up more than 2 billion people around the world of which five percent are skilled industrial workers with high information needs.

About RealWear

RealWear® is a knowledge transfer platform company providing in-situ information and in-the-field training with software and hardware to help people improve safety and increase productivity at work. The company’s flagship product, the HMT-1®, is the best ruggedized head-mounted, wearable, Android-class tablet computer that frees a worker’s hands for dangerous jobs. With an ever-growing number of hands-free software solutions, enterprise customers gain instant knowledge with remote mentor, document navigation, industrial IoT visualization and digital workflow solutions. Global leaders in energy, manufacturing and automotive industries trust the HMT-1 and HMT-1Z1® to empower and connect their global workforce.

