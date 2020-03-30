ROTH Capital Partners Honored by Global M&A Network

ROTH Technology & Healthcare Teams Recognized for M&A transactions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ROTH Capital Partners (ROTH) www.roth.com, a full-service investment bank focused on advising and financing emerging growth companies, is pleased to announce that it received two awards at the 2020 M&A Atlas Awards sponsored by Global M&A Network. Award winners were honored at the Awards Gala Ceremony held at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC on March 5, 2020.

ROTH won the award for Deal of the Year for advising Pointer Telocation Ltd, a leading provider of innovative telematics and mobile IoT solutions to the automotive, insurance and logistics (cargo, assets and containers) industries, in its approximately $140 million acquisition by I.D. Systems, Inc. Upon the close of the transaction, I.D. Systems rebranded the combined company as Powerfleet, Inc., establishing a new global leader in telematics software and solutions (Nasdaq: “PWFL”).

ROTH also won the award for Pharma and Life Sciences Deal of the Year for advising Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for ophthalmic diseases, on its merger with NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. The combined company changed its name to “NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.” immediately following the closing of the merger and commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq:NBSE). NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing next-generation antisense therapies to address genetic diseases.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Global M&A Network,” said Al Longfield, Managing Director of Technology Investment Banking at ROTH. “Our firm has worked hard to build a premier advisory practice focused on serving the needs of growth companies and entrepreneurs.”

“We are grateful to the Global M&A Network and our client for the recognition our team received in this transaction,” said James Antonopoulos, Managing Director at ROTH Capital Partners. “We continue to believe that building a deep understanding of our clients’ needs facilitates stronger relationships and transactions.”

(Press Release Source: ROTH Capital Partners | 3.26.20)

ABOUT GLOBAL M&A NETWORK

Global M&A Network is a diversified media company and exclusive publisher of the popular “Top Dealmakers” lists. GM&AN also hosts industry forums and the world’s most prestigious “Atlas Awards” galas, serving the alternative investing, private equity, M&A, restructuring, transactional and business communities world-wide. For more information, please visit www.globalmanetwork.com. (Source: Company Website: 3.26.20)

ABOUT ROTH CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

Contacts

ROTH Investment Banking:

Al Longfield



Managing Director, Technology Investment Banking



(949) 500-2959



alongfield@roth.com

James Antonopoulos



Managing Director &



Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking



(646) 358-1906



jantonopoulos@roth.com

Eric B. Cheng



Managing Director &



Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking



(646) 358-1901



echeng@roth.com

ROTH Media Contact:

Isabel Mattson-Pain



Director of Marketing & Corporate Access



(949) 720-7117



Imattson-pain@roth.com