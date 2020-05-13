SAP Partners with Gurobi to Enhance and Expand Optimization Capabilities Across its Enterprise Application Software Suite

Under the 10-Year Enterprise Agreement, SAP confirmed Gurobi as the Premier, Long-Term Supplier for Mathematical Optimization Technology

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Gurobi Optimization, LLC today announced that it has been selected by SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) as the premier, enterprise-wide supplier for mathematical optimization technology, and has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with SAP to enhance and expand the use of mathematical optimization across SAP’s enterprise application software suite. As a result of the partnership, SAP and Gurobi will be able to more effectively collaborate on innovations that will improve the utilization of mathematical optimization within SAP’s software.

“Mathematical optimization continues to be an important cornerstone along with our accelerated investment into intelligent algorithms such as AI/ML,” said SAP Senior Vice President of Development for Digital Supply Chain Franz Hero. “Combining these approaches will offer our customers a differentiated set of advanced tools for better automation and decision support.”

The Gurobi Optimizer has been a key component of SAP’s supply chain management solutions since 2015.

Under the 10-year Enterprise Agreement signed by SAP and Gurobi:

Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain (SAP IBP) solution. SAP will look for new opportunities to embed the Gurobi Optimizer into other applications that benefit from mathematical optimization. Gurobi’s R&D department will commence a strategic cooperation with SAP, and will provide focused innovation support and consulting to SAP in all matters related to mathematical optimization.

“SAP and Gurobi share the same vision: to empower companies to benefit from mathematical optimization by using it to make optimal, data-driven decisions in this era of the Intelligent Enterprise. SAP and Gurobi will be working more closely together to spearhead greater innovation and adoption of mathematical optimization across SAP’s enterprise applications,” said Dr. Edward Rothberg, CEO of Gurobi Optimization.

About SAP

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 440,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

About Gurobi Optimization

Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver – the Gurobi Optimizer – which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their efficiency and profitability.

As the market leader in mathematical optimization software, we aim to deliver not only the best solver, but also the best support – so that companies can fully leverage the power of mathematical optimization (on its own or in combination with other AI techniques such as machine learning) to drive optimal business decisions and outcomes.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations across the USA, Europe, and Asia and more than 2,400 customers globally including SAP, Air France, Uber, and the National Football League (NFL). For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.

