Schneider Electric Announces 2021 List of Master-level EcoXpert™ Partners in Critical Power & Substation Automation Solutions

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced a group of EcoXpert™ partners to achieve Master Level status in Critical Power & Substation Automation for 2021. These companies represent the most innovative Schneider Electric partners who leverage the latest in IoT-enabled technology to deliver digitized solutions for management and control of electrical power systems.

The award-winning EcoXpert Partner Program is a worldwide network of certified partners with expertise in power management, building optimization and energy efficiency. Its more than 4,000 members hail from over 75 countries and represent the world’s leading system integrators, application providers, and technology companies. Partners who achieve Master-level status represent the top percentile of companies that are trained and certified by Schneider Electric as leaders in their field of expertise, including energy management & control, building automation, lighting & room controls, digitization of electrical panels and management of services for electrical assets.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce and congratulate our EcoXpert partners who have achieved master-level status in our EcoXpert program for their unparalleled expertise in deploying Schneider Electric’s Critical Power and Substation Automation solutions,” said Laurent Bataille, Executive Vice President, Digital Energy Division, Schneider Electric. “These companies faced strong headwinds in 2020, yet remained resilient, combining their own experience and expertise with our latest EcoStruxure architecture and platform and full offer portfolios. Our EcoXpert partners are, in fact, driving the digitization of power distribution in critical applications. They have raised the bar for delivering digital power solutions and providing the highest level of service by responding to the market need for actionable information for our customers. We look forward to their insights as they help us chart an exciting path of growth through 2021.”

The 2021 Master-level EcoXpert Partners in Critical Power and Substation Automation are:

Country EcoXpert Partner Competency Certification Argentina ABAMPERE* Critical Power Australia AZZO Pty Ltd* Critical Power Brazil ENERWATT Engenharia* Critical Power Brazil METRUM* Critical Power Canada Techno-Contact Solutions* Critical Power Chile Sociedad Comercial GMA Energia Limitada Critical Power China Beijing Hezhonghuineng Technology* Critical Power China Guangzhou CH Control Technology* Critical Power China Hangzhou Seace Electric* Critical Power China Jilin Hongsheng Control Technology* Critical Power China Nodewell (Beijing) Science and Technology* Critical Power China Shanghai Smart Power Equipment* Critical Power China Shanghai Yuanhui Electric Engineering* Critical Power China Suzhou Sikuo Electric* Critical Power China Shenzhen Shenhainuo Technology Co.,Ltd Critical Power China PowerPeg NSI Limited* Critical Power China Electrical Pioneer Enterprise Co., Ltd (EPEC)* Critical Power Colombia Sollivan Smart Solutions* Critical Power Germany PROK Elektroanlagen GmbH* Critical Power Germany Vrielmann GmbH* Critical Power India Indexel Engineering* Critical Power India PMI Associates* Critical Power India Vijayshree Enterprises* Critical Power India Ratnadeep Enterprises Critical Power Indonesia Arlisco Anugrah Pratama* Critical Power Indonesia Indokomas Buana Perkasa Substation Automation Korea SAM-A Techno Solutions* Critical Power Mexico Allianza Energetica* Critical Power New Zealand Quasar Systems* Critical Power Peru E & P Tecnologia del Peru Critical Power Portugal EMR (ENG MANUT E REPRESENTACOES)* Critical Power Croatia ECCOS Inzenjering Critical Power Serbia SNE Energy/Elektrovat Critical Power South Africa Energy Insight* Critical Power Turkey EUROPOWER ENERJI* Substation Automation United Kingdom AF Switchgear* Critical Power United Kingdom Anord Mardix* Critical Power United Kingdom E&I Engineering* Critical Power UK + Ireland Premium Power Critical Power United States Albireo Energy (dba:Global Power Technologies* + Meterlogic*) Critical Power United States Applied Power Technologies, Inc. (APT)* Critical Power United States AZZO USA* Critical Power United States E&I Engineering* Critical Power United States Faith Technologies* Critical Power United States Venergy Group Critical Power Vietnam FRA Technology Development Company Limited Substation Automation * Repeat achievement

Master-level EcoXpert partners are nominated annually by Schneider Electric. All EcoXpert partners receive numerous benefits including professional development, continuous coaching on the latest technologies and solutions from Schneider Electric, co-branding opportunities, and access to the global EcoXpert community to drive new opportunities and expand project scopes.

EcoXpert Critical Power and Substation Automation companies are trained and certified by Schneider Electric on EcoStruxure Power, an IoT-enabled digital architecture and platform for power distribution and management in buildings.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

