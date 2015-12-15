Scitara Raises $5 Million to Accelerate Digital Transformation of Scientific Laboratories

Investment to expand Scitara Digital Lab Exchange (DLX) platform capabilities aimed at digitalizing laboratory data, establishing strategic partnerships, and fulfilling customer demand

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scitara Corporation, a global provider of laboratory-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the biopharmaceutical and industrial markets, today announced the closing of $5 million in a Series A round. The investment was led by Northpond Ventures, with participation from existing investor Flybridge Capital. Scitara will use the investment to fully build out its Digital Lab Exchange (DLX) platform, partner with key stakeholders in the ecosystem, and bring about true digital transformation of the scientific laboratory. Andrea Jackson, director at Northpond Ventures, will join Scitara’s Board of Directors.

“Universal access to laboratory data is crucial to the success of the science-based industry’s digital transformation journey,” said Ajit Nagral, CEO of Scitara. “As a pioneer in laboratory IoT, Scitara is tackling one of our industry’s biggest challenges to accelerating science by speeding up accessibility and sharing of laboratory data across the scientific enterprise. The trust displayed by leading life science and technology investors at a time when the world faces generational challenges, is a true testament to the game-changing promise of Scitara’s technology and the value we bring to our customers and industry stakeholders.”

The Scitara DLX™ platform is generating a lot of excitement in the industry with its plug-and-play architecture and connector technology that allows connectivity between any device, instrument, application, informatics system, web service, or lab resource. Scitara DLX facilitates automation of workflows, task notifications, and bi-directional data exchange through a powerful and easy-to-use orchestration engine. This unique capability supports compliant transformation of data in-flight as well as capture, monitoring, and analysis of all data transactions​.

“Scitara’s work will make positive impacts in connecting the broader laboratory ecosystem,” said Andrea Jackson, director at Northpond Ventures. “Supporting innovators like Ajit and his team in enabling clinical insights within and beyond the lab is a critical tenet to the future of life sciences.”

Scitara has embraced the diversity of instruments and applications in today’s modern scientific laboratory. By creating out-of-the box solutions that seamlessly connect laboratory data, devices, and resources, Scitara DLX ensures no instrument or application in the lab is left behind. Scitara DLX maximizes workflow automation and monitors all data transactions in the laboratory, delivering on its promise of universal lab data access and sharing while accelerating science.

About Scitara

Scitara is a global provider of laboratory-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences and other science-based industries. Our solutions are powering the digital transformation of scientific laboratories by enabling them with modern lab data connectivity infrastructure and tools to accelerate science.​ For more information, please visit www.scitara.com.

Contacts

David Levy



Scitara Corporation



david.levy@scitara.com