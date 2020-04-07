Semtech’s LoRa® Devices Integrated into Polysense’s Infrared Temperature Sensor

Smart human body sensors enable healthcare workers to identify individuals with a high temperature

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Polysense Technologies Inc. (Polysense), an innovative leader in enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for fiber and wireless sensing, has developed a series of smart human body temperature monitoring products based on Semtech’s LoRa® devices. Real-time data from the temperature sensors enables healthcare workers to efficiently screen individuals with a high temperature. The solution has recently shipped to Italy to help with its Coronavirus (COVID-19) response efforts.





“With the new infrared LoRa-based temperature sensors, cities are able to provide better health monitoring and services to communities. Health officials will be able to monitor people’s temperature and if needed, escalate to provide immediate healthcare to individuals who are in need,” said Alex Wu, President of Polysense.

The global community is increasingly turning to Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to help countries and cities provide better community services to its population. IoT solutions with flexible, long range capabilities allow the healthcare industry to develop applications that optimize hospital, patient care and public health workflows through reliable and accurate data monitoring.

Polysense offers its new LoRa-based human temperature monitoring products in two variants. A wireless sensor for individual use, the WxS x800-IRTM, which leverages thermal sensing technologies and embedded LoRa devices to consistently monitor patient temperature in real time. The sensor utilizes connectivity based on the LoRaWAN® protocol to communicate temperature data to Cloud-based applications for trend analysis. Alerts are pushed to mobile devices if temperature thresholds are exceeded, allowing the patient to limit exposure to others and seek medical attention. Polysense’s WxS x810-IRTMS is a standalone thermal meter for use in public spaces. This product enables public health officials to efficiently and reliably monitor populations on public transportation, at airports, railway stations, schools, shopping centers, and large building entrances. Deployment of the WxS x810-IRTMS takes place in less than five minutes, allowing immediate temperature screening and enhanced public safety.

“LoRa devices accelerate product development and enable the deployment of solutions to quickly address customers’ needs. Polysense’s thermal temperature monitoring applications serve as an example of how LoRa-based IoT solutions can provide immediate insights that help communities and healthcare providers better address the Covid-19 crisis,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group.

Polysense’s LoRa-enabled WxS x800-IRTM and WxS x810-IRTMS are in production and available to order immediately, with the government of Italy recently purchasing five kits to aid in its COVID-19 containment efforts. For pricing and further information, contact info@polysense.net

To learn more about Semtech’s LoRa devices, visit the website.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices

Semtech’s LoRa devices are widely adopted long-range, low-power solutions for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Polysense

Located in Santa Clara, California, with offices in Beijing, Luo Yang and Shanghai, China, Polysense develops IoT products and solutions for smart enterprise, city and home, including distributed fiber sensing, LPWAN LoRa, NB-IoT/LTE CAT M and Wi-Fi/BLE based wireless IoT sensors and cloud based data management and analytics cloud platform iView, edge computing platform iEdge, smartphone App iPalm. For more information, visit www.polysense.net

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

