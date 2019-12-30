SiFive to Attend CES 2020

SiFive to deepen AI portfolio with strategic new disclosures at CES 2020, unleashing semiconductor product roadmaps for consumer and commercial SoCs

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SiFive, Inc., the leading provider of commercial RISC-V chips, today announced its first-ever participation in the premier technology event, CES 2020, held January 7 – 10. Seven executives will be present over the multi-day event held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company will be making a strategic announcement on January 6th at 6am ET to demonstrate its leadership in IP licensing for AI solutions.

As the leading provider of commercial RISC-V chips, SiFive enables high-quality IP and SoC design with comprehensive tools and support. Engineers at leading semiconductor companies worldwide have declared silicon independence and unleash product roadmaps by designing custom cores and SoCs that maximize the potential of domain-specific designs needed for 5G, AI, and mission-critical markets. With RISC-V, a free, open-source alternative to proprietary, legacy ISAs, these emerging markets now have low-power, high-performance designs for products to power continued market growth. CES attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the RISC-V uprising that is driving chip customization and how SiFive is powering the next generation of custom SoCs and shipping millions of cores worldwide.

This year, SiFive will have booths at CES Unveiled and the Pepcom Digital Experience! to engage with media and analysts.

CES Unveiled – On Sunday, January 5 th from 5 – 8:30pm PT, SiFive will be at table #223 at the Shorelines Exhibit Hall at Mandalay Bay.

– On Sunday, January 5 from 5 – 8:30pm PT, SiFive will be at table #223 at the Shorelines Exhibit Hall at Mandalay Bay. Pepcom Digital Experience! – On Monday, January 6th from 7 – 10:30pm PT, SiFive will be exhibiting at the Mirage Hotel.

“We are thrilled to take part in the biggest consumer technology event of the year. It’s an honor to be part of the global stage for innovation, surrounded by the industry’s top change-makers in breakthrough technology,” said Dr. Naveed Sherwani, president and CEO of SiFive. “We’re looking forward to sharing the latest integrations to the SiFive ecosystem and pushing the boundaries for what is possible with our domain-specific IP and silicon.”

Visit the SiFive table at CES Unveiled and the Pepcom Digital Experience! to learn more about how the company is delivering the scalability, rapid enablement, and reliability necessary to power the next generation of IoT. Media are encouraged to schedule briefings with SiFive at LVCC South Hall MP25372 by contacting INK Communications at sifive@ink-co.com.

